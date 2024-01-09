To define the role of a STEM education in professional success, we needed to establish what constitutes a STEM education background. As detailed in our methodology section, we used US government definitions of STEM degrees but also included undergraduate and advanced degrees in economics, finance and accounting, which similarly focus on mathematical and analytical rigor more than on interpretation and context. This wider definition reflects a common-sense understanding of STEM fields.



Anticipating variation in CEO education based on the degree of STEM’s relevance for companies in different sectors, we referenced the percentage of STEM employment by sector, as sourced from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and categorized all companies in our dataset. These categories include high STEM, mid-high STEM, mid-low STEM and low STEM intensity. For example, software companies were defined as high STEM intensity, while apparel companies were defined as low STEM intensity.



Observations

Using these categories, we found that among both men and women, the majority of CEOs tend to have a STEM education. In addition, the percentage of men CEOs with STEM education tends to be higher than or close to that of women CEOs across companies of varying STEM intensity (see table 1).

Table 1

STEM Intensity % Women % Men High 68% 76% Mid-high 64% 66% Mid-low 65% 63% Low 41% 57%



See methodology note for sample details. Sources: S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings.

However, some sectors have more significant differences between the percentages of women or men in CEO roles. In sectors such as energy, automobiles and components, health care equipment and services, and financial services, we see a higher percentage of women CEOs with a STEM education compared to their counterparts who are men (see chart 3). For example, in the energy sector, 100% of women CEOs have a STEM education, compared to 75% of their peers who are men. This could suggest that in some sectors, it is not only important to have a STEM educational background, but may be disproportionately important for women.

Chart 3