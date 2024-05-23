Momentum in the transition to electric vehicles is slowing. Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) penetration is now contracting in every major region. We have lowered our electrification outlook during the past 12 months, reducing our 2030 global BEV market penetration outlook by 2.3 percentage points during that time.

China's BEVs are already close to price parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Supported by favorable affordability, China is leading the West in the adoption of EVs.

Most legacy automakers are affected by diluted profitability from the sale of EVs, and a more protracted electrification process is an opportunity for them.

Battery players are redefining the automotive supply chain, and automotive demand will dominate the battery market by the end of the decade. Western reshoring is countering China's established dominance in the battery supply chain.

Battery prices are declining, but supply constraint risks loom post 2024. Furthermore, the debate about optimal battery chemistries remains unresolved.