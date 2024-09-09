Daily Update: September 9, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 9 September 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
The commercial real estate market has undergone remarkable changes over the last five years. Most commercial real estate (CRE) loans were negotiated prior to or just after the COVID-19 pandemic, when the extent of those changes was unclear. But now, the impact of altered work patterns, including work-from-home policies, is obvious. The problems in the CRE market are concentrated in office spaces where vacancy rates have soared and property values have plummeted. As the loans that financed these office spaces come due over the next two years, banks may find themselves holding sharply depreciated assets.
Loan delinquencies have been climbing for nonowner-occupied, nonresidential property loans, which make up the biggest percentage of the CRE market. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, delinquency rates rose to 1.4% in the second quarter. Some banks have started putting extra funds into loss reserves in anticipation of further pain from CRE. Out of concern for changes in the market, US government regulators have established guidance for banks on how concentrated they should be in CRE investments. The number of banks exceeding this guidance fell to 482 last quarter as banks divested CRE holdings.
On the brighter side, many market observers have suggested the Federal Reserve is about to begin lowering interest rates. However, rate changes will probably be modest and are unlikely to return commercial interest rates to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon. As of Aug. 19, the average interest rate on CRE loans originated in 2024 was 6.2%, whereas the rate on those maturing was 4.3%, a jump of nearly 200 basis points.
As loans mature, they must either be paid or be rolled over into new loans. This is known as a maturity wall. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, approximately $950 billion in CRE mortgages are set to mature in 2024. From there, the value of loans maturing accelerates. In 2025, nearly $1 trillion in CRE loans will mature, with maturities peaking in 2027 at $1.26 trillion.
Some borrowers may choose to default on their loans. However, large-scale defaults would be painful to lenders and could further depress the value of CRE holdings. CRE credit quality has already begun declining, and additional credit deterioration is possible through 2024 and 2025.
Declining CRE credit quality is undoubtedly putting pressure on banks as they contemplate new mortgages for existing and new CRE clients. The problems are believed to be concentrated in banks with more than $100 billion in assets, although their large balance sheets may allow them to weather the CRE storm more effectively.
Today is Monday, September 9, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Offshore wind returned to the fray in the UK's latest renewables auction after blanking in the last bidding round in 2023. But while nearly 5 GW of projects were awarded contracts Sept. 3, industry participants warned that a substantial gap in the pipeline still exists, with time running out to achieve a quadrupling of installed capacity by 2030. Allocation Round 6 (AR6) of the UK's contracts for difference (CFD) program ushered through 9.6 GW of renewables. The result was framed as a success by the government and industry alike, with the awarded total only bettered once in five previous auctions.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
S&P Global Ratings believes that the outlook for the operating performance of Japanese corporate entities for fiscal 2024 has been clouded by a number of factors. Over the summer, the Japanese yen appreciated sharply against the US dollar. The Japanese stock market has also experienced significant volatility over the past couple of months. Having said that, the impact on the creditworthiness for Japanese corporate companies we rate will be limited for the time being. These corporations are breaking performance records and of sound financial standing.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
As fixed income index solutions continue to evolve, one notable innovation has been that of fixed maturity indices. Fixed maturity indices have existed in the US for over 10 years, where growth and adoption have increased over that time. The market is newer in Europe, where adoption has taken shape over the last 12 months. As this market expands across geographies and exposures, we take a closer look at the construct and the utilization of the fixed maturity index.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
Russian state carrier Sovcomflot made a strong return to its home turf to transport crude in August, keeping the share of Russia's shipments outside of the G7 price cap above 80%. Data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea and Maritime Intelligence Risk Suite showed tankers owned by the company, sanctioned by various Western authorities, loaded 20.9 million barrels of Russian crude last month compared with 12.8 million barrels in July.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
New Zealand announced on August 26, 2024, that it will reverse its 2018 ban on offshore oil and gas exploration before the start of 2025. S&P Global expert Joe Keith joins EnergyCents hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss background behind New Zealand's exploration ban and how domestic demand for natural gas influenced a campaign for its reversal.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Over the past four years, the identity of human resources has shifted from that of a back-office compliance center to a department focused on productivity enablement and employee experience. While the mass move to remote work and the Great Resignation of American employees first catalyzed that shift, the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies will see it fully come to fruition.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
This webinar will address the EV trilemma of range, charging time and cost, which will be a key focus for the automotive industry in the coming years. Achieving a competitive position in any segment requires striking the right balance between trade-offs and savings from economies of scale to achieve overall cost reduction in new electric vehicle-specific technologies.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Mobility