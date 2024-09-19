Daily Update: September 19, 2024

India has traditionally been viewed as a potential economic powerhouse. India’s economy is driven by the domestic consumption of the world’s largest population with favorable demographics. Exiting the pandemic world, the potential for economic growth has become a reality. In the fiscal year ended March 2024, GDP growth in India reached 8.2%, exceeding the government’s earlier estimate of 7.3%. If growth continues to meet or exceed forecasts of 6.7% annually through 2030–31, India will become the world’s third-largest economy and transition to the upper-middle-income category within global economies. A group of researchers at S&P Global and CRISIL have recently published a report titled “India Forward: Emerging Perspectives,” which includes an article about India’s growing role in the global economy.

Given the size and strength of India’s domestic market for goods and services, strong HSBC India Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) readings so far in fiscal 2024–25 are not surprising. However, India has consistently experienced the highest private sector PMI output expansion worldwide over the past year, indicating high levels of demand from an increasingly prosperous population. On the back of this demand, India’s economy has experienced higher GDP growth than any other country.

The government has taken an active role in growing the economy through investment in infrastructure and the housing sector. These investments have led to elevated levels of government debt, currently sitting at about 86% of GDP. This places India in sixth place globally for government debt as a percentage of GDP, trailing Japan, Italy, France, the UK and the US.

Further growth will require increased investment by the private sector, especially in the electronics and pharmaceutical sectors. According to CRISIL, 18% to 20% of industrial investment will come from new sectors such as semiconductors, electronics and photovoltaic module manufacturing over the next five years.

“Achieving rapid growth in high-end manufacturing and high-value-added services requires an overarching and supportive ecosystem,” V. Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser to the government of India, said in a previous interview with S&P Global, “This means there is a sustained pace of expansion in digital infrastructure, along with a significant upscaling of research and development in both the public and the private sector.”

India has carefully charted a course that avoids geopolitical entanglements or trade wars over the past few decades, allowing it to trade with countries across different geopolitical spheres of influence.

Inflation remains a sticking point for the Indian economy. Food and beverage costs comprise 45% of the consumer basket in India, and food and beverage prices rose 7.0% in fiscal year 2023–24. Unpredictable monsoons and unusually hot weather have driven much of the increase in domestic food and beverage prices. India has a large agricultural sector that produces much of the food for domestic consumption, which makes the Indian economy unusually susceptible to the impact of global climate change.