Daily Update: September 18, 2024

S&P Global — 18 September 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Saudia Arabia has approximately 17% of the world’s proven oil reserves. In addition, Saudi crude oil production costs have been estimated as some of the lowest in the world, at about $10 a barrel. That means Saudi Arabia has vast amounts of oil, and the oil it pumps has higher margins than most other oil-producing nations. It is understandable, then, that the oil industry dominates the Saudi economy. However, the Saudi government has been pursuing a long-term diversification of the economy to balance the highly profitable oil industry with other sectors and services. In “Growth Of Saudi Arabia's Non-Oil Sector Will Continue, Despite Setbacks,” S&P Global Ratings reviews the progress of this diversification project.
The Saudi government’s Vision 2030 plan is designed to transform the country through a series of expensive and high-profile initiatives. Vision 2030 includes the development of megaprojects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, AlUla, Jeddah Historic District and the Red Sea Project. In the short term, this will diversify the economy by expanding the construction sector. In the longer term, these projects are anticipated to create further diversification through consumer spending on tourism and education. The Saudi government’s Quality of Life Program focuses on developing the entertainment, culture and sports sectors with cinemas, theme parks, museums and sports facilities.
Non-oil GDP has grown significantly in Saudi Arabia over the past 10 years, with retail trade, government spending and finance leading the way. However, to encourage further diversification, nongovernment consumption needs to pick up in line with economic peers. This requires domestic consumption to grow. The government aims to increase the share of household spending on entertainment to 6.0% by 2030 from about 2.9% currently. Tourism is also on the rise in Saudi Arabia, with a government target of 150 million tourist visitors by 2030.
A lot of the targets for domestic consumption and tourism depend on the timely completion of Vision 2030 megaprojects. The completion of the NEOM megaproject alone will lead to a decrease in oil-related GDP share. According to S&P Global Ratings, oil GDP stood at 35% of total GDP in 2017. Once NEOM is completed, oil GDP is forecast to decrease to 24% of the total.
But megaprojects alone cannot diversify the Saudi economy. Domestic demand will also be driven by higher productivity growth, which attracts investment and industries. Saudi Arabia’s labor productivity growth has lagged both developed and emerging economies for the past 20 years. Enhancing economic opportunities for women, including work in previously off-limits sectors, and participation in sports and entertainment could help to close these gaps.
Today is Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Prices for India's current-year International Renewable Energy Certificates, or I-RECs, for wind and solar technologies hit an all-time low on Sept. 12, driven by significant oversupply as unconsumed certificates continue to flood the market, with demand lagging far behind. As of the latest data, unredeemed I-RECs total 10.6 million certificates, including 1.96 million for vintage 2024 and 4.04 million for vintage 2023.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates this week for the first time since March 2020 and give the strongest insight yet into just how much it plans to cut over the next year. The Fed has kept rates steady within a target of 5.25% and 5.5% since July 2023 after aggressively hiking rates from near zero beginning in March 2022. On Sept. 18, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to announce that its "higher for longer" monetary policy has officially ended, and the Fed will cut its benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps), bringing the lower level of its target range to 5%.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
As we approach Q4, the fixed income markets are taking stock of where they’ve been and what is to come. Markets are expecting a highly anticipated shift in monetary policy to take place before the end of the year, which would mark a turning point in one of the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycles the US has seen. Until now, most fixed income segments have weathered the volatility in the rate market, turning in varied performance on a YTD basis. Although “higher for longer” currently feels more like “higher for not much longer,” historically high yields across fixed income assets remain for the time being.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
BP has agreed to sell to global asset manager Apollo a non-controlling stake in its subsidiary BP Pipelines TAP, which holds a 20% stake in the key TAP pipeline that brings gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. In a statement, BP said the agreement for the Apollo-managed funds — Apollo Funds — to purchase the stake was valued at some $1 billion and that upon completion BP would remain the controlling shareholder of BP Pipelines TAP.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
It has the makings of a jigsaw puzzle. And the oil market for now is saddled with more questions than answers amid efforts to solve it. For more than 1,000 delegates who attended the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference — or APPEC 2024 — one of the biggest themes that occupied the spotlight was how the world's oil producers can strategize to maintain market share, as well as ensure higher prices, at a time when appetite of one of the world's leading consumers, China, is close to hitting the ceiling.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
With lawmakers back from the August recess and the US presidential election heating up, MediaTalk host Mike Reynolds sits down with S&P Global Market Intelligence policy reporter Stefan Modrich. Together, they discuss some of the biggest issues facing the tech, media and telecom segments, including regulating AI, privacy, cybersecurity, antitrust and M&A.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The Asia-Pacific region is home to a growing addressable audience of digital consumers as broadband subscriptions increase, inflation rates ease and more homegrown content emerges. In this webinar, we examine the trajectory of devices such as smart phones, smart TVs, game consoles and AR/VR headsets as well as some of the content flowing through these devices to end users. Join S&P Global analysts for a discussion on the current and future state of the connected devices segment in the Asia-Pacific region.
—Register for the free webinar from S&P Global Market Intelligence