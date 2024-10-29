Daily Update: October 29, 2024

Once upon a time, private equity was simple — buy a company, clean it up, sell it off. The specifics of leveraged buyouts and debt financing may have gotten complex, but the basic business model was to buy a private company, find a way to unlock value, and sell it for more than you’d paid for it. That model worked well, provided you could find someone to buy the company. But an increasingly convoluted exit landscape has made it difficult to cash out. This has added a new wrinkle — the secondary market, where private equity firms buy and sell companies between themselves. Sellers in that market can realize some of the profit they have unlocked in their portfolio company and return money to investors. Buyers can get undervalued assets while exits are difficult.

S&P Global Market Intelligence recently held a webinar on “The PE secondaries surge: Identifying trends, strategies and challenges,” with the key takeaways published in an article.

Private equity firms (general partners) and investors (limited partners) have grown frustrated by the slow pace of exits and the illiquidity of private equity investments. Rising interest rates have limited the influx of cheap capital into private markets, reducing the number of buyers. As a result, secondary investments have grown significantly as an asset class in private markets. The size of the market and the pace of growth seem to indicate that secondaries are here to stay, even if the pace of exits picks up again.

Another challenge for private equity funds has been the relative paucity of quality target companies; the sheer volume of dry powder indicates a market where buyers are not tempted by the assets available. However, “trophy assets” in the secondary market can help a private equity firm with its next round of fundraising.

For regulators, there is some concern about self-dealing between private equity firms to support unrealistic portfolio company valuations. Transparency, education and consistency are three ways that private equity companies can build a standardized valuation framework. There is debate in the market about continuation funds, which extend the holding period of assets or portfolios. Some participants see these funds as occupying a moral gray area, where the same general partners are sitting on both sides of a transaction. Others believe that continuation funds, like secondary markets in general, can introduce liquidity and dynamism into private markets.

