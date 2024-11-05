Daily Update: November 5, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 5 November 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Analysts from S&P Global Ratings recently examined 7,000 rated entities to assess their vulnerability to cyberattacks and their management of cyberrisks. Sectors within the rated universe have different likelihoods of being targeted by malicious actors. The credit implications of an attack also vary, with sectors such as healthcare and telecom and cable facing the highest risk due to the sensitivity of the data they process. However, S&P Global Ratings considers all businesses of material scope vulnerable to cyberattacks since all competitive companies are part of the interconnected digital economy.
There are various ways malicious actors can subvert IT security. Many attackers rely on known software vulnerabilities to gain access to computer systems. In the modern digital economy, it is unsurprising that the number of known vulnerabilities increased to 29,000 in 2023 from 4,000 in 2022. This rise in vulnerabilities is partly a reflection of increased security research and improved detection tools and techniques.
Hackers have built malicious code to exploit 26.5% of the identified vulnerabilities, according to cybersecurity firm Qualys. It is far easier for hackers to gain access to sensitive data when they can use established exploits. The older the unpatched or mitigated vulnerability, the easier it is for hackers to leverage existing software exploits. Among the companies with identified vulnerabilities in the rated entities, 28% had vulnerabilities that were discovered seven years ago. Analysis revealed that the oldest vulnerability was over 24 years old and affects software that is no longer supported by the vendor. Over 80% of the detected vulnerabilities were considered medium severity or higher.
Among the companies included in the analysis, the average score equated to medium severity exposure to cyberattacks. More connectivity, defined as the number of digital connections with outside systems, increases the risk of exposure to cyberattacks from malicious actors. Companies that had thoughtful system redundancy design, rapid responses and cyber insurance scored more positively and were seen as having less exposure to credit impacts from cyberattacks.
Cyberrisk appears to be on a steady upward trajectory, exposing companies to stolen intellectual property, operational interruption, reputational loss and financial impacts. S&P Global Ratings considers the management of cyberrisk an important governance issue that can impact a rating. The likelihood of a rating impact due to cyberrisk for any individual entity also depends on the severity of the cyberattack, as well as management's mitigation and recovery plans.
Today is Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The rising energy demands of global data centers are driving shifts toward renewable power sourcing with US data centers accounting for half of total US corporate clean energy procurement, but only around 20% in Europe, analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights said in a report Oct. 30. The US data center sector has contracted at least 50 GW of clean energy by end-Q3 2024 with solar the major source of supply (29 GW), followed by wind (13 GW) and a growing emphasis on hybrid and nuclear solutions, according to the S&P Global Commodity Insights Corporate Renewables Contracts database.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Can the stock market predict who the next president will be? Past performance is never an indicator of future performance, but looking at the data for every election since 1944: If the S&P 500 posted gains over the period from July 31 to October 31, the party currently controlling the White House won the election 82% of the time. If the S&P 500 posted losses between July and October, the party controlling the White House lost 89% of the time.
—View the full infographic from S&P Dow Jones Indices
Neil Odom-Haslett, head of private credit and commercial real estate lending at abrdn, joins our hosts to explore the realm of investment grade private credit, including both corporate credit and commercial real estate debt. Neil also discusses his professional journey and how ESG factors into abrdn’s investment thesis.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Slovakian gas importer SPP has dismissed a report that Slovakia — together with Hungary — was close to signing a contract with Azerbaijan for continued delivery of gas via Ukraine with its participation. A report late Oct. 31 said Hungary and Slovakia were close to signing a deal for 12-14 Bcm/year of gas to be delivered via Ukraine, with the supply to be managed by Azerbaijan's Socar and transport by SPP and Hungary's MVM.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
OPEC+ output policy tends to consider myriad factors, including Chinese demand, non-member crude production, quota busting and volatility -- but the US election on Nov. 5 could be just as important for the alliance. From US production to Middle East security and sanctions, the impact of a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win will be profound for OPEC+ just as it is battling to shore up the oil market amid unprecedented volatility.
—View the full infographic from S&P Global Commodity Insights
In this edition of the Polk Auto Marketing Monitor, S&P Global Mobility dives into the industry's current inventory build-up at the DMA level and looks at the markets and vehicle types that are outpacing the industry, leading to increased supply and competition for buyers in key regions around the US. Incentives are climbing to support moving this excess supply off of lots, so dealers in these regions will need to pay particular attention to their audience targeting strategies and the offers they're providing to attract buyers through year's end.
—Read the article from S&P Global Mobility
As the initial excitement around AI's potential settles, investment management firms worldwide are now focused on how to leverage AI to become more productive and visualize data in ways previously not possible. In an ever-evolving landscape, the ability to gain insights that can complement traditional finance techniques becomes a possibility today, not something for the distant future.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Market Intelligence