Daily Update: November 25, 2024

Graphite is a crystal form of carbon, composed of stacked layers of honeycombed graphene. While natural graphite is often used for pencil leads, when purified, both natural and synthetic graphite are excellent conductors of heat and electricity. Although graphite has been used by people since the Neolithic era, today its conductivity makes it a key element for the energy transition: Graphite is commonly used as an anode material for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

On a recent "EnergyCents" podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights, hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys interviewed metals expert Gavin Montgomery to understand the uses, sources and market for graphite today.

To understand the role that graphite plays in the energy transition, Montgomery explained the main parts of a lithium-ion battery: the cathode, anode and electrolyte. “When you charge the battery up, the lithium ions move from the cathode to the anode. And when you discharge it, when you’re driving the EV, the lithium ions flow back the other way from the anode to the cathode.”



Since the anode of the battery is made from graphite, “it’s very important for EV rollout, for the rollout of energy storage systems, stationary storage … So, hugely important for the energy transition overall,” Montgomery said.

The market for the highly processed graphite used in batteries is growing quickly. Last year, demand was about 400,000 tons. By 2030, S&P Global Commodity Insights anticipates demand of about 1.7 million tons. The majority of both natural and synthetic graphite is produced in China, but there are graphite mines in countries including Brazil, Turkey, Russia, Mozambique, Madagascar and Tanzania.

Turning natural, mined graphite into a material that can be used in EV batteries is an intensive process. It involves micronizing and sphericalizing the graphite into tiny round pellets and then purifying those pellets using highly volatile acids. Synthetic graphite was historically preferred for battery anodes because of its superior purity and consistency to that of mined products.

The US is concerned about depending on foreign sources for critical strategic elements and has invested money in developing graphite facilities through the Inflation Reduction Act. In Europe, graphite may run afoul of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism because the production of synthetic graphite is very energy-intensive.

Due to its low cost, graphite does not lend itself to “thrifting” or replacement in battery manufacturing. While silicon could replace graphite in battery anodes due to its superior energy density, it tends to degrade more rapidly, negatively affecting the battery’s lifespan.

Today is Monday, November 25, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.