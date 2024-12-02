Daily Update: December 2, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 2 December 2024
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Following the 2011 nuclear accident at Japan’s Fukushima complex, Europe entered a decade of disinterest in nuclear energy. In 2022, the European energy crisis, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, renewed interest in it. The need for energy security amid geopolitical tensions made gas a less appealing option, while European decarbonization commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change and the European Parliament classifying nuclear as “green” triggered a reexamination of nuclear energy. Its prospects in Europe are covered in a recent article from S&P Global: “Is Europe Ready for a Nuclear Renaissance?"
While there are existing nuclear power plants in Europe, notably in France, construction of new facilities has been limited in recent decades. There is high variability in attitudes and approaches to nuclear power across Europe. In France, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland, construction of new plants is either underway or due to begin shortly. In the Netherlands and Sweden, attitudes toward nuclear energy have become more positive, with law changes that make its development a greater possibility. However, neither country has plans for new facilities. Meanwhile, Germany appears firmly opposed since its decision to cease nuclear generation in April 2023.
Small modular reactors (SMRs) have garnered interest across Europe due to their simplified design, flexible output and lower capital investment. France, Sweden, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Baltics and Poland are all looking seriously at SMRs as a decarbonized source of energy. However, SMRs are still mostly in the prototype phase, with only four in operation globally.
Datacenters are heavy users of energy, both to power processors and to keep facilities at an optimal temperature for operations. While European regulators have expressed reservations about wholesale AI adoption, datacenters will inevitably expand their footprints and energy needs in Europe. Due to the intermittency issues of most renewables, nuclear power remains a strong option for datacenter power.
The obstacles to nuclear adoption in Europe remain environmental concerns and the massive cost of building plants. New construction runs into the billions of dollars, and financing is difficult to secure in an era of energy transition when energy markets’ futures remain unclear. Solar panels and wind turbines are cheaper to build than nuclear power plants, and the breakeven for investors comes many years earlier.
The Czech Republic is relying on taxpayer support to fund nuclear power construction with a guaranteed cap on end-consumer prices. In the UK, some new facilities are being funded through debt financing, with guarantees for investors related to demand and pricing. While those models have strengths and weaknesses from a credit perspective, they both reflect the immense costs and uncertainties of nuclear power generation.
Today is Monday, December 2, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
This year's Conference of the Parties to The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) prioritized negotiations on a new climate finance goal and carbon markets. The agreement reached at COP translates into a tripling (in nominal terms) of the previous climate finance goal. S&P Global Ratings considers this to be an important step toward the development of functional global carbon markets, while ensuring that sustainable finance remains in focus.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
A college diploma, once a clear competitive advantage for young job seekers, has lost some of its luster among employers as recent graduates are now finding joblessness at nearly the same rate as their peers with less formal education. The unemployment rate for US workers ages 22 to 27 with a bachelor's degree or higher climbed above 5.3% in September, the highest level since August 2021 and a nearly 130 basis-point increase over two years, according to a recent New York Fed analysis of government labor data.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Asia-Pacific banks' aggregate debt issuance volumes plunged 64.1% year over year to a 10-month low in October, mainly as Chinese banks were conspicuously absent from debt capital markets. The region's banks raised $11.01 billion via debt instruments in October, compared with $15.03 billion in September and $30.66 billion in October 2023, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence on a best-efforts basis.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
European natural gas prices for summer 2026 have held their backwardation against their winter 2026 counterpart as sources emphasized improving global supply-demand dynamics later that year. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the Dutch TTF summer 2026 contract at Eur34.485/MWh on Nov. 25, while the winter 2026 contract was assessed at Eur34.22/MWh.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Iranian crude oil offer levels for China's independent refineries have been rising in November, as suppliers and shipowners remain cautious amid expectations of tighter sanctions under the Trump administration, refinery and trade sources told S&P Global Commodity Insights on Nov. 26.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
On an unadjusted volume level, November US auto sales are expected to reach 1.31 million units, a growth of 6% from the year-ago level. This would translate to a seasonally adjusted rate (SAAR) of 15.9 million units, on trend with the 16.0 million unit mark realized in October.
—Read the article from S&P Global Mobility
