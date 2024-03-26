Jonathan Tsang

Director Business Development, Cappitech

Jonathan oversees Business Development for S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech in Europe and is responsible for leading the expansion of our regulatory reporting capabilities. Jonathan has over 15 years' experience covering collateral management, trade support and regulatory reporting. Most recently he managed the Cappitech client services team globally and helped clients navigate and onboard successfully onto our SFTR platform.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Jonathan spent 5 years at CME Group, with his last role being the Business and Product Development Manager of the European Trade Repository.