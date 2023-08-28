S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Mobility
Product Lead, Automotive Supply Chain & Technology
Tiphaine Cosmo is an automotive aftermarket, digital and product expert based in London, UK.
Tiphaine leads a product team focusing on data and forecasting for the automotive aftermarket. Tiphaine has worked for over a decade in the automotive industry across Europe and has a strong background in E-Mobility and Digital Transformation, leading product and operations teams at various OEMs such as IVECO, Volta Trucks and INEOS Automotive.
Before joining S&P Global, Tiphaine was working as a Digital Product Manager for an OEM, leading initiatives in stock management and sales for direct-to-consumer markets. He holds a master’s degree in economics and econometrics from Aix-Marseille School of Economics in France.