Tavish Katyal

Director, Credit & Risk Solutions

Tavish is a director in the Credit Analytics department, based in Gurgaon, India. He has over 15 years of experience, in various roles including as a ratings analyst, within internal credit teams and in external credit ratings advisory. Tavish specializes in assisting financial institutions, including banks, multilateral institutions, and insurance companies in enhancing their internal rating systems for low default asset classes across a broad range of sectors. His expertise spans a wide range of sectors from Corporates and SMEs to financial institutions, public finance, and project finance. Tavish is a CFA charter holder and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi.