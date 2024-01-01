Ramana James

Head of Sustainability

Ramana is the Head of Sustainability at Dexus and has more than 20 years’ experience leading sustainability, ESG and climate change locally and internationally and has extensive experience in developing integrated and embedded approaches to sustainability that support strategic priorities and commercial success of organisations. Ramana has worked across multiple industries including with IAG, Stockland and Vodafone. Working with the Board and Executive Committee, Ramana has accountability for developing Dexus’s sustainability and ESG strategy, including sustainability disclosures, and supporting sectors across the platform in execution and delivery. Ramana is a member of the Property Council of Australia’s National Sustainability Roundtable, was a previously a Co-Chair of the Coordinating Working Group for the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative and been recognised in the ESG Power50 and as a ‘Shared Value Trailblazer’ at the BOSS Magazine Shared Value Awards.