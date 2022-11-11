Executive Director, Product Manager Fixed Income Pricing Data

Pat leads evaluator and analyst teams for Pricing and Reference Data at S&P Global Market Intelligence, covering CDS, Loans, and Corporate Bonds asset classes.

In his role at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Pat is responsible for instrument level coverage, data quality, and customer service for our Fixed Income Pricing and Reference Data products. Additionally, Pat is responsible for business development in CDS Pricing and has played a key role in developing our CDS pricing products as well as being involved in many of the CDS industry initiatives implementations.

Prior to joining Markit in 2009, Pat spent 11 years at Bear Stearns in the Market Risk Management Group initially focusing on Mortgage products (2 years) and subsequently on credit products, primarily CDS. He began his finance career at ASCO, a subsidiary of Emerson Electric, as a financial analyst.

Pat graduated from Seton Hall University with BSc and MBA degrees in Finance, the latter with a concentration in International Business.