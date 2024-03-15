Senior Supply Chain Analyst

Ines Nastali works within the Supply Chain Research team, covering logistics and wider trade developments, including maritime.

Her focus since joining the company in 2018 has been to establish the utilization of S&P Global's rich data portfolio and to translate those into interactive and print visualizations and analysis to give an insight into maritime and trade developments that impact the global supply chain.

Previously, Ines worked within S&P Global Market Intelligence as a senior maritime data expert, updating global fleet registries as well as with the IMO ship numbering and company team investigating beneficial ownership of ships, especially in a sanctions context, as well as editor of various maritime print publications.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in technical journalism from the Hochschule Bremen, Germany, and a Master of Arts in science journalism from London's City University.