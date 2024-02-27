Jamil Naayem

Associate Director, Global Insight

Jamil has expertise in various MENA economies, and primarily covers Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iran. He is an experienced forecaster and is also responsible for the economic and country default risk analysis of those countries. Jamil regularly briefs clients on Middle East & Northern Africa economies and actively contributes to strategic reports on various topics of interest.

Prior to that, he was head of the markets research unit at Bank Audi sal, a Lebanon-based regional bank operating in various countries of the MENA region, Turkey, and Western Europe. During his 17-year tenure at the bank, he covered various countries of presence, with extensive economic and sectoral analysis provided to management and clients. Jamil was also pivotal in developing fixed income research at the bank, covering MENA debt markets with a particular focus on the GCC region. In addition, he regularly contributed to strategic reports to the bank's management analyzing economic and banking operating conditions across countries of presence.

Jamil is a Lebanese national. He earned master's degrees in finance from ESCP Business School (Paris) and Ecole Superieure des Affaires (ESA, Beirut) (2007-08), and a master's degree in economics (specializing in economic policy) from USJ in Lebanon (2003). Throughout his career, he obtained various management certificates from reputable regional and international training institutions, anchored around change management, people management, managerial leadership, advanced negotiation skills, and conflict management and resolution, in addition to various securities and financial regulations certificates. Jamil is fluent in English, French, and Arabic.