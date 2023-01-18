Executive Director, Global Client Advisory & Thought Leadership, Investor Relations Solutions

Michael Miller, Executive Director, Global Client Advisory & Thought Leadership at S&P Global Market Intelligence, brings over two decades of experience in capital markets and investor relations. He provides strategic counsel to global clients, ensuring they are well-positioned to plan and execute all aspects of their investor relations programs. Before joining S&P Global, he spent five years abroad as Head of Investor, Media & Public Relations at National Bank of Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions in investor relations at renowned institutions including BNY Mellon, Dun & Bradstreet, Arthur Andersen and T. Rowe Price. Michael holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA in Finance from the University of Maryland. He is also a CFA charterholder.