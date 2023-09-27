Head of Global Regulatory & Document Solutions

In his role, Oliver is responsible for driving innovation, automation and operational scalability across Regulatory and Documentation Solutions. Leveraging the power of the S&P Global Counterparty Manager ecosystem which is the standard industry solution that supports the entire client lifecycle.

Oliver began his career at Fidelity Investments, where he progressively advanced to manage the investor client services team. This early experience ignited his enthusiasm for financial markets, leading him to delve into futures trading at OSTC, where he achieved notable success. Subsequently, Oliver transitioned to various prominent buyside and sell side firms, such as J.P. Morgan and Barclays, where he primarily directed large global operational teams focused on outreach, onboarding, KYC, regulatory compliance, and technology process enhancements before moving to S&P Global Market Intelligence.