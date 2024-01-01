Chang Hun Lee

Associate Director, Business Development

Chang Hun is an Associate Director of Business Development at S&P Markit Intelligence, responsible for fiscal growth and strategic direction of derivatives products within the Data & Insights business, specifically its Portfolio Valuations business, with focus on buy-side client bases.

Previously, Chang Hun has led Portfolio Valuations' Global Product Services team in North America, providing derivatives expertise, spearheading product enhancement inititatives, and engaging with clients to help meet their needs while monitoring industry developments and trends.

Chang Hun holds a BA in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and MA in Mathematics of Finance from Columbia University.