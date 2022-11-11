Etienne Kolly

Director, Upstream Intelligence

He is responsible for the editorial and data content of GEPS and EDIN products for the Gulf of Guinea, specifically Nigeria, the largest African oil producer. His role includes researching, analyzing and reporting information and producing insight regarding the oil and gas markets. Etienne continuously develops his contact network with oil players and African authorities, through regular client visits in Africa or conferences where he moderates panels.

Etienne is also contributor to specialized journals. For example, he authored features articles about the upstream companies' strategies in Africa related to the 2020 oil price crash, but also the recovering oil exploration in the Gulf of Guinea in 2018, and Nigeria's key oil players in 2017.



Since joining S&P Global in 2001, Etienne has assumed various roles including wells and fields researcher for the Africa and Europe teams. From 2007 to 2011, Etienne supervised the geology and geophysical team of an economic modelling product. Etienne is based in the Geneva office, in Switzerland.

