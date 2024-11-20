Managing Director, Co-head of North American M&A

Jay Hofmann is Co-Head of J.P. Morgan’s North American M&A business. Previously, he was Co-Head of the North American Technology M&A practice. During his career, Jay has advised hundreds of corporate and financial sponsor clients on mission-critical strategic transactions. Jay joined J.P. Morgan in 2000 after graduating from Columbia Business School with an MBA in Finance & Economics (Beta Gamma Sigma) and also has a AB in Government (magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa) from the College of William & Mary. Before entering business school, Jay worked for three years as an analyst and project manager at a boutique strategy consulting firm advising technology and telecommunications companies.