Data Science & Product Team Lead

Ilan Attar is the Data Scientist and Product Team Lead at ProntoNLP, specializing in natural language processing (NLP) within the financial sector. With an MBA in Big Data Analytics from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ilan has a strong foundation in developing data-driven solutions from research to production. His experience spans across building NLP models, implementing machine learning strategies, and creating tools to analyze investment strategies. Ilan’s unique blend of technical and business expertise allows him to bridge the gap between data science and finance.