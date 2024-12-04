Global Head of Portfolio Analytics

Himanshu Pahuja is the Global Head of Portfolio Analytics at S&P Global, bringing over 15 years of experience in product leadership and financial analytics. He oversees the product development and management of Portfolio Analytics that empower investment professionals with actionable insights across portfolio performance, risk analysis, and attribution. Himanshu is passionate about driving innovation, optimizing workflows, and delivering client-centric solutions that address the evolving needs of the global financial industry.