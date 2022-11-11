Alireza Haghighat

Director, Upstream Technical Specialists

Alirez has delivered more than 50 engineering workshops to many global oil and gas companies. Prior to joining S&P Global, he was a Senior Reservoir Engineer at Eclipse/Montage Resources for nearly five years. He was also an Adjunct Faculty Member at Pennsylvania State University (PSU) for five years, teaching courses in the Petroleum Engineering, Energy, Business, and Finance departments.

Alirez is the co-author of the book “Machine Learning Guide for Oil and Gas Using Python,” published by Elsevier in 2021. He has also published several technical papers and book chapters on machine learning applications in smart wells, CO2 sequestration modeling, and the production analysis of unconventional reservoirs. He received his PhD in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from West Virginia University and a master’s degree in petroleum engineering from Delft University of Technology.