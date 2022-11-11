Adam Goldberg

Regulatory and Compliance SME, Network & Regulatory Solutions

Adam has specific expertise related to derivatives and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act from his time working on Capitol Hill as a law clerk on the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and for two of the principal drafters of the Dodd-Frank Act, Sen. Carl Levin (D-MI) and Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA).

Adam formerly worked at Arent Fox LLP, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), PwC Consulting and Barclays, where he worked in a variety of advisory functions focused on helping large financial institutions implement reforms following the global financial crisis. At MUFG, Adam was the principal regulatory subject matter expert within the Internal Audit Department of the Americas, leading audits of the Americas Volcker Program and their Syndications business.