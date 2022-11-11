Chief Financial Officer, S&P Global Ratings

Eric Swanson is the Chief Financial Officer for S&P Global Ratings. Eric leads the global finance and strategy organization for Ratings and is responsible for all aspects of financial planning and reporting.

Before joining as the Chief Financial Officer, Eric was S&P Global’s IMO Lead responsible for planning and implementing the integration with IHS Markit. Prior to this role Eric has held various roles within S&P Ratings Finance, including, finance decision support and sales forecasting for the Commercial organization; consolidated financial reporting for S&P Ratings, which includes monthly reporting and estimating, and annual budget preparation; and business partnering with various functions to help support their related finance objectives and strategic initiatives. Prior to his roles in Ratings, he held the position of Assistant Controller in the Corporate Controllers office responsible for all aspects of consolidated internal and external reporting.

Prior to joining the Company in 2010, Eric worked at Interpublic Group of Companies as Assistant Director of External Reporting and Policy; Dover Corporation as Manager of Accounting Policy and Reporting; and also served as a senior associate in the assurance and business advisory services practice of the accounting firms PwC and Arthur Andersen.

Eric has a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and a MBA from New York University. He is also a certified public accountant.