Désirée Lucchese

Sustainability Solutions Specialist

Désirée holds an environmental science degree and a specialisation in European environmental policy & regulation. She has worked in the sustainability sector covering strategic sustainability consulting in The Netherlands, green building certifications & integrated infrastructure planning in Australia and responsible investing in both The UK and Australia. In investment, Désirée has worked with a large institutional client base consulting on ESG integration and ESG & climate risk data solutions. More recently, she worked as the Head of ESG for an award winning ethical fund in AU where she was responsible for both ESG integration and stewardship activities with portfolio holdings. Désirée is a very curious and versatile sustainability professional, published and quoted in publications such as Responsible Investor, Portfolio Institutional UK, Financial Standard and the AFR/The Age. She is an Honorary Associate of the UTS Finance Department of UTS Business School, an industry mentor with the Banking and Finance Oath initiative and in 2022-2023 she mentored for RMIT University’s Future Skills course in Sustainability and Social Impact.