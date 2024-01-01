Ph.D. candidate

Alex Kim is a Ph.D. candidate in accounting at the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He received a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and a dual Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, from Seoul National University.

Alex’s research mainly examines the information processing of investors in the capital market. Recently he has been interested in studying how large language models and artificial intelligence (AI) can assist investors' information processing and economic decision-making. His research has been featured in major media outlets such as Financial Times, Bloomberg, Fortune, and Forbes, and funded by Ernest R. Wish Ph.D. Research Fellowship and Fama-Miller Center for Finance Research.