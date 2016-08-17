Following the Global Financial Crisis, policymakers and central banks around the world have been pursuing a myriad of “unconventional” monetary policies in an attempt to revitalize economic growth and/or combat disinflationary pressures. The adoption of negative interest rates is the latest monetary tool to be added to the policy toolbox—and looks to be the most unconventional one of all.

The scale of negative policy rates has reached unprecedented levels. The European Central Bank and the central banks of Denmark, Japan, Sweden and Switzerland have all adopted this drastic policy strategy. In fact, countries with negative policy rates cumulatively represent nearly 25% of global GDP according to the World Bank and are home to nearly 500 million people. While in this paper we refer to negative interest rates as the policy rates imposed by central banks in relation to various deposit and transactions within the banking sector, we also note that more than half of world’s sovereign bonds in a key S&P Global Index—the S&P Global Developed Sovereign Bond Index—carry negative interest rates.

No matter what the policy goal of negative rates may be across countries (e.g. counter weak inflation, curtail currency appreciation, spark economic growth), the impact and implications of negative policy rates remain uncertain.

S&P Global has gathered the views of a cross-section of our analysts and economists from across the company to discuss the impact of negative interest rates on various sectors, markets and national economies.

Among our findings: