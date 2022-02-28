Daily Update: January 6, 2022

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

While the health of the global economy depends on the health of the global population, the world has entered the new year largely spared from adverse economic implications of the omicron coronavirus variant that is spreading quickly across several countries.

With preliminary data showing omicron to be more contagious but causing less-serious infections for vaccinated individuals, the newest variant could have mild effects on the global economic recovery, delaying—but not destroying—a return to pre-pandemic activity in 2022. This is evident in economists’ and forecasters’ short- and long-term outlooks for the year and financial market sentiment. Still, the hope that the global economy has learned to live with the pandemic must be balanced against the effectiveness of countries’ vaccination strategies and rapidly rising inflation.

“S&P Global Ratings believes the new omicron variant is a stark reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over … Nevertheless, we believe this shows that, once again, more coordinated and decisive efforts are needed to vaccinate the world's population to prevent the emergence of new, more dangerous variants,” S&P Global Ratings Chief Global Economist Paul Gruenwald said in his 2022 outlook. “COVID-19 is still with us, but the economic impact of the virus is weakening, at least for now. The new omicron variant is a wildcard at this juncture.”

Concerns about COVID-19 seem to be secondary for many investors. U.S. leveraged finance market participants see inflation remaining above 3% as their main concern, followed by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, and the withdrawal of Federal Reserve liquidity, according to a recent survey by Leveraged Commentary & Data, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most U.S. leveraged finance market participants said they expected periods of "mini volatility” instead of a correction in 2022. Additionally, Barclays analysts project that 2022 will bring bank stocks to “outperform” with loan growth and net interest margins benefiting from higher interest rates and low deposit betas, despite omicron’s economic effects.

Domestic and international travel has been most immediately affected by omicron, with many countries intensifying restrictions on cross-border movements of people from high-risk locations or who are unvaccinated. But the intensity of such effects is yet to be realized.

In the Asia-Pacific region, market participants across Australia, China, and India are waiting to see how the variant’s effects take shape, according to S&P Global Platts. Australian oil industry participants have warned of potential downside risks to recovering gasoline demand in the country if the government imposes new containment measures to control the spread of omicron. In China, the Hong Kong air carrier Cathay Pacific is preparing for omicron headwinds after experiencing challenging conditions at the end of 2021. An impending third wave of COVID-19 infections from the omicron variant across India has tempered hopes of a robust 2022 jet fuel recovery. Elsewhere, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, known as Eurocontrol, expects European airline traffic remain below 90% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022—while S&P Global Platts Analytics anticipates a "minimal improvement" in European jet fuel demand during the first half of the year as compared to 2019 levels. Coronavirus infections have not necessarily stopped travelers in the U.S., which started the year with world record of new daily cases.

"The [jet fuel] market was nervous about omicron and there were many flight cancelations. A knee-jerk reaction, but now things are looking steady [in Asia],” a trader based in Singapore told S&P Global Platts. “I think prices will rebound."

"Omicron triggered travel restrictions that constrained flights in the first half of December to 75%, but eased in the second half (81%) owing to the holiday period … The challenge for the first months of 2022 will be to stay close to the base scenario as countries ramp up booster campaigns and manufacturers look to modify vaccines to counter better omicron; progress on both will enable a progressive relaxation of travel restrictions,” Eurocontrol said in an outlook this week, according to S&P Global Platts. "The risk that new or tweaked vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging COVID variants, or that governments will return to reintroducing lockdowns, travel restrictions or other measures, cannot be ruled out.”

Just this week, OPEC+ suggested the oil market will be able to absorb more output in the coming months despite the current COVID-19 conditions and approved a 400,000 barrels per day increase in oil output on Jan. 4 for the upcoming month. The 23-country alliance reiterated that the "impact of the new omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges,” but warned that every quarter of 2022 could see an oversupply of oil in the market if the group maintains its monthly production hikes, according to an internal OPEC+ analysis seen by S&P Global Platts. Market participants have wondered whether omicron’s omnipresence in combination with an expected seasonal decline in oil consumption over the coming months could prompt OPEC+ to pause or decrease the size of its output increases.

Not all industries will be able to survive the prolonged pandemic without destabilization. The mining industry may not enjoy this bullish outlook in the near-term. If China can’t control the spread of omicron across the county, its mining industry’s logistics, mine production, and manufacturing could suffer notable disruption in the first two months of 2022, according to analysts from the from the U.K.-based research and consultancy firm SP Angel. In Canada, omicron has already prompted a gold mining company to shut down its Arctic operations and explore whether to delay deal-making, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.



"Entry into Canada is getting tougher so I think fewer will come to Vancouver or Toronto for conferences," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources Inc., an exploration company that often partners with major miners on its projects, told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This could negatively impact M&A, optioning of properties, and deal flows."



