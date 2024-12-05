Daily Update: December 6, 2024

Projections around datacenters’ energy usage should be taken with a grain of salt. No one really knows anything when it comes to such projections, but that doesn’t stop people from making them. Energy providers have a vested interest in projecting massive energy demand as datacenters are built to meet AI needs. Technology companies have a vested interest in projecting massive energy savings in the future, naturally powered by AI. In his latest article, “AI and energy: The big picture,” Ben Levitt, an expert in energy demand and usage with S&P Global Commodity Insights, introduces some hard facts into this flurry of questionable projections.

It's a reasonable guess that power demand is going to increase globally — power demand always increases. Beyond that, secular trends such as the evolution of AI demand and datacenters; the construction of new manufacturing and industrial facilities; the activities of cryptocurrency mining operations; the electrification of vehicles, buildings and industrial processes; and the increased need for heating and cooling due to extreme temperatures will all drive up energy demand. Our infrastructure is already operating beyond its designed capacity: The energy grid was built to supply household toasters, not 5-6 GW of additional datacenter capacity. Increasing demand is forcing an “all of the above” approach to energy generation, including recommissioning coal and nuclear plants, building out solar and wind, and investigating new options such as small modular reactors behind the meter.

Utilities and energy grid operators have overprojected electricity demand for decades. Every company likes to believe that demand will trend upward to the right. But a recent survey of technology stakeholders suggests that datacenter-driven demand growth through 2030, expressed in terms of equivalent state-level electricity demand, could range from “Maryland” to “Texas.”

Datacenter operators are closely examining utility power and energy costs when making site selections. Recently, hyperscalers have been building datacenters in Tennessee and Mississippi. Others are aiming to reduce reliance on the grid, either through colocating with existing power plants or by building out their own power capabilities using wind, solar and nuclear. Google, Amazon and Oracle have announced plans to use small modular reactors and enhanced geothermal systems.

In the near term, emissions from increased energy demand will increase, especially in regions that rely on coal- or gas-powered energy plants. However, over time, there will be a strong incentive for all industry players to innovate around renewable energy, more efficient algorithms and load balancing to reduce the costs and energy requirements of datacenters.

