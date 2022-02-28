Daily Update: February 15, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Passive Investing in Fixed Income Markets

High-profile active investment managers and their enthusiasts in the financial media dislike the practice of passive investing in index funds. This is understandable since active investors on a hot streak may believe that their outperformance will continue — due perhaps to recency bias and supreme self-confidence. Nothing is more likely to irritate successful, and therefore famous, active investors than a chart that proves the superior performance of passive investing over longer time horizons. Such charts notwithstanding, active investors have always been able to comfort themselves with their continued outperformance in fixed income markets. Fixed income markets are too complex, with too much turnover and downside potential. Fixed income indexes are difficult to maintain and weight properly. However, a group of researchers at S&P Global Dow Jones Indices recently examined passive investing’s potential in fixed income markets in the article “The Hare and the Tortoise.” As in the fable of the same name, results run counter to expectations.

As of July 2023, the global bond market was valued at $135 trillion, with rated corporate debt making up $23 trillion of the total. Fewer and fewer of these bonds are held by individual investors who increasingly get exposure to credit markets through mutual funds. In equity markets, passive investment through index funds makes up half of all invested capital. But most bond funds are still actively managed, meaning that an investment management team decides which bonds to buy. These investment teams need to be paid, and successful investors tend to be very well paid. This means that the returns for an actively invested fund need to be offset against the cost of active management. Passive funds, which are tied to an index, typically charge much lower management fees.

Passive investing in bond funds has taken a long time to catch on. Creating an index for bond markets is more difficult than equity markets, practically speaking. First, there just aren’t that many securities for an equity market index to choose from. The 100 largest stocks capture three-fifths of the total US equity market capitalization. Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones Indices’ index of corporate bonds, comprising issuances from the S&P 500’s constituent companies, contains over 6,000 distinct securities. As a result, fixed income benchmarks are broader and less concentrated. A single bond also costs more than a single share of stock, and bond funds require more maintenance since old bonds are always maturing and new bonds are always being issued. This means that the amount of trading required to maintain a bond fund is 10 times that of an equity fund.

The complications of the bond market seem to support the contention that active management is superior to passive investing for fixed income funds. However, evidence points to index-based bond funds sometimes outperforming actively managed funds due to the benefits of diversification. Bonds have the unusual quality that, unlike equities, the value of a bond may be reduced to zero if the underlying institution chooses to default on its debt. The protection against this possibility of total loss is to hold many different bonds from many different issuing entities. However, an active investor may believe that they have spotted an opportunity in bond markets that naturally requires them to concentrate their investments. Whether they are right or wrong, they are eschewing the protection of diversification.

Over the past decade or so, between 72% and 94% of actively managed funds underperformed S&P Dow Jones Indices’ fixed income benchmarks, depending upon the region and the issuer type. Naturally, most active managers will believe that they are part of the 6%-28% who outperform the benchmark. Mathematically, this cannot be true for all of them.

