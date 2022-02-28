Daily Update: December 5, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

A Patchwork of AI Governance Attempts To Address Ethical Concerns

On Nov. 17, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined an impromptu Google Meet call with members of OpenAI’s board and was promptly fired. The board members had lost confidence in their CEO, suggesting that what they perceived to be an aggressive and less-than-forthcoming way of doing business was antithetical to OpenAI’s mission, which is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. Approximately four days after the Google Meet call ended, Altman was reappointed CEO and most of the board was replaced. The real story of Altman’s ouster has been lost in press coverage that focuses on OpenAI’s idiosyncratic corporate structure and its — to be generous — peculiar manner of firing and rehiring its CEO. The real story is about the ethical governance of a technology that will have a profound impact on humans. The real story is about who decides what benefits all of humanity.

Bruno Bastit, a global corporate governance specialist at S&P Global Ratings, reviewed the risks associated with AI and the need for robust governance frameworks in “The AI Governance Challenge.” Governance is the process of overseeing the control and direction of something. In the case of OpenAI, governance is provided by the board of directors. The oversight function of a board is central to most for-profit and nonprofit governance.

Technologies such as AI are not guided by any one board. Because the use of the technology is distributed across many companies and countries with competing interests, governance is a product of industry agreements, frequently established to forestall the threat of regulatory action. AI governance is not new. Several AI governance frameworks have been published aimed at providing high-level guidance for safe and trustworthy AI development, with multilateral groups such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and UNESCO leading the way. Some AI governance has been attempted at the national level. China, the EU and the US have all shared proposed frameworks for AI governance.

The development of disruptive technologies frequently triggers the creation of international governance frameworks. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is one example of a governance framework for technology. Disruptive technologies are neither good nor bad, but they shake up societies. AI in the context of large language models is unquestionably disruptive. The central concerns for AI governance in the context of AI are transparency, fairness, privacy, adaptability and accountability. AI makes it easier to spread misinformation, damage reputations, destabilize countries, violate copyrights and tarnish our belief in truth. It also makes it easier to spread knowledge, protect reputations, stabilize societies, protect copyrights and expand our knowledge of the truth. Eliminating the negative and accentuating the positive is the work of governance.

Among the governance frameworks that have emerged so far, Bastit identified some common themes: human centrism and oversight; ethical and responsible use; transparency and explainability; accountability including liability management, privacy and data protection; and safety, security and reliability. Frameworks that integrate these principles are more likely to mitigate AI-related risks and respond well to future regulatory pressure.

There is always a tension between control and innovation. It is likely that this tension was at the heart of the conflict between Altman and OpenAI’s former board. Governance to manage this tension should start with a company’s board. But international agreements around AI governance will help companies balance their economic and social obligations.

Today is Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

