The US signed “Technology Prosperity Deals” with Japan and South Korea. The US has refined prior framework agreements announced with South Korea and Japan, specifying industries and technologies the US aims to protect through reliable trade or US investment. While many elements will impact industries affecting the auto sector, much of the new deals focus on technology and broader economic issues.

The investment agreements address issues such as AI adoption, research security, advanced radio access networks and supply chains for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The US and Japan have agreed to focus on critical minerals and rare earth metals, covering supply, investment in mining and streamlining permitting processes. Toyota agreed to export US-made vehicles to Japan and open its distribution platform to US automakers, which could ease burden of creating a new distribution network for the sale of US-manufactured vehicles. For that to come to fruition would require a specific deal between Toyota and another automaker, however.

South Korea agreed to purchase airplanes and engines from Boeing and GE Aerospace. The Trump administration had sought US$350 billion in cash from South Korea, but the final agreement totals US$200 billion in investments over several years, not exceeding US$20 billion annually. The remaining US$150 billion will be allocated to rebuilding America’s shipbuilding industry.

Media reports indicate that the agreements with South Korea will reduce the tariff on autos and auto parts exports to the US to 15%, down from the 25% Section 232 tariff in place since May 2025. This was a point agreed to verbally in July 2025. However, the effective date remains unclear.