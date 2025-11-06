S&P Global Offerings
Read the latest progress on US trade deals with Japan, South Korea, China, and understand how the Nexperia situation is affecting global auto production.
During the last week of October, US President Donald Trump visited multiple countries in Asia, and furthered trade deals with South Korea and Japan. Though an agreement of sorts with mainland China was also announced, much of it centered on extending suspended tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers for another year, rather than making forward progress.
The US signed “Technology Prosperity Deals” with Japan and South Korea. The US has refined prior framework agreements announced with South Korea and Japan, specifying industries and technologies the US aims to protect through reliable trade or US investment. While many elements will impact industries affecting the auto sector, much of the new deals focus on technology and broader economic issues.
The investment agreements address issues such as AI adoption, research security, advanced radio access networks and supply chains for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The US and Japan have agreed to focus on critical minerals and rare earth metals, covering supply, investment in mining and streamlining permitting processes. Toyota agreed to export US-made vehicles to Japan and open its distribution platform to US automakers, which could ease burden of creating a new distribution network for the sale of US-manufactured vehicles. For that to come to fruition would require a specific deal between Toyota and another automaker, however.
South Korea agreed to purchase airplanes and engines from Boeing and GE Aerospace. The Trump administration had sought US$350 billion in cash from South Korea, but the final agreement totals US$200 billion in investments over several years, not exceeding US$20 billion annually. The remaining US$150 billion will be allocated to rebuilding America’s shipbuilding industry.
Media reports indicate that the agreements with South Korea will reduce the tariff on autos and auto parts exports to the US to 15%, down from the 25% Section 232 tariff in place since May 2025. This was a point agreed to verbally in July 2025. However, the effective date remains unclear.
The US and mainland China have announced trade and tariff modifications effective until Nov. 10, 2026. Key US Section 232 tariffs appear unchanged, and the US has not agreed to revive the de minimis exemption for packages from China valued less than US$800 in value.
The US and China have not established a new trade framework or deeper cooperation. The agreement does potentially ease tensions surrounding semiconductors, critical raw materials and rare earths. China’s export restrictions have affected global trade and could cause significant disruption in multiple industries. This agreement reduces risk for the next year, though reliance on mainland China sourcing remains a concern.
These are issues of particular interest to the automotive industry,
however there remains risk thatone side or the other may not comply, or that other complications could lead to different outcomes.
China has agreed to several actions addressing NTBs that benefit agricultural products and the shipbuilding sector. China will suspend the global implementation of export controls on rare earths and related measures it had announced on Oct. 9, 2025. China will also issue general licenses for exports of rare earths, gallium, germanium, antimony, and graphite “for the benefit of US end users and their suppliers worldwide.” This effectively removes controls China imposed in October 2022 and April 2025.
Regarding chipmaker Nexperia, the White House stated that China will ensure the resumption of trade from Nexperia’s facilities in China, allowing production of critical legacy chips. China also agreed to end various investigations targeting US companies in the sector’s supply chain, including antitrust and anti-dumping investigations.
Actions unrelated to the auto industry focus on agriculture, maritime shipping, and the flow of fentanyl to the US. China will stop shipments to North America of certain chemicals used in fentanyl production and strictly control exports of specific chemicals globally.
China will suspend all retaliatory tariffs announced since March 4, 2025, and suspend or remove other non-tariff retaliatory countermeasures imposed since that date. China agreed to purchase certain amounts of US soybeans and resume purchases of US sorghum and hardwood logs. In retaliation for the US’s Section 301 investigation into China’s maritime and logistics activities, China had imposed sanctions on various shipping entities, which it will now lift.
The US has agreed to several actions, but sectoral tariffs on metals (steel, aluminum and copper) and the auto industry (auto parts and vehicles) remain unchanged. The 100% tariff on electric vehicles imposed under the previous US administration remains unchanged.
In response to China’s new measures regarding fentanyl-related chemicals, the US will lower the fentanyl tariff by 10%. Initially set at 25%, it had been raised to 35%. The heightened 34% reciprocal tariffs imposed on China in April and suspended in May remain suspended, while a 10% reciprocal tariff stays in place. Both suspensions will last until Nov. 10, 2026.
The US also extended certain Section 301 tariff exclusions to Nov. 10, 2026 (originally set to expire Nov. 10, 2025), including measures related to the Section 301 investigation into China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding activities. Additionally, the US will suspend the expansion of end-user controls covering affiliates of certain listed entities for one year.
China’s export restrictions and other barriers have affected global trade and could significantly disrupt multiple industries. Although the agreement reduces risk for the next year, reliance on mainland China remains a concern.
The most significant impact may depend on whether agreements regarding rare earths and semiconductors hold. Meanwhile, the US has established agreements with Australia, Japan and Malaysia to develop supply chains for these resources. Automakers are also working to reduce the need for these metals in electric vehicles. The payoff is likely to take several years.
A full Nexperia shortage would affect all OEMs globally, though through Nov. 4, 2025, impacts have been modest. While the risk is significant, the potential impact differs from the 2021 microcontroller unit (MCU) shortage.
The 2021 MCU shortage affected nearly all MCU and most analog suppliers. Itwas driven by limited front-end wafer fabrication capacity at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and other global facilities. Because changing MCU sourcing involves both software and hardware, switching to an alternate supplier required extensive redesign and requalification, which slowed OEMs’ ability to change suppliers. Short-term alternatives were limited, as most MCUs relied on TSMC for similar products.
In contrast, the potential 2025 Nexperia shortage is caused by geopolitical factors and backend packaging and testing issues at its Dongguan facility in China. Only Nexperia products being assembled and tested at this plant are affected, including approximately 70% of certain discrete components. Switching to alternative suppliers would mainly involve hardware changes, potentially allowing for faster qualification if supply chains can respond quickly. Short-term sourcing options exist outside China which may help address the Nexperia issue, including tapping inventory in distribution channels.
Despite these differences, unknowns remain. In 2021, a key concern was who would fund the expansion of capacity in more regions—though the US Chips Act provided a partial answer. With the potential Nexperia shortage, uncertainties include whether sufficient backend capacity exists outside China for legacy packages and how long it would take to scale production if needed.
S&P Global Mobility will issue its next light-vehicle production forecast in mid-November, followed by a December update that will include both sales and production forecast updates. So far, the trade situation is unlikely to meaningfully change the 2026 sales and production forecasts.
The tariff-related forecast currently assumes a 15% global auto tariff—excluding Canada, China and Mexico—by 2026. Recent developments have not altered this assumption. The previously assumed 15% tariffs on non-North American vehicles and parts starting in 2026 have already been implemented for key countries, so this assumption remains unchanged.
We do not anticipate that the October and November announcements will lead to immediate tariff-related changes to the Total Industry Volume (TIV) in 2026 and beyond. At this point, USMCA-compliant parts will continue to be exempt from tariffs.
The prior assumption included an effective approximately 10% reciprocal tariff on imported goods post-2026. However, we revised that assumption in our September 2025 forecast. Our latest expectation is still that reciprocal rates will vary by country or region, ranging from 10% to 20% with higher tariffs for certain countries potentially remaining in place longer. These reciprocal impacts will influence macroeconomic forecasts and have implications for indirect TIV sales and production forecasts.
Several items related to trade and tariffs are still on our watch list and not fully integrated into the forecast. The Section 232 copper tariff and the Section 232 medium- and heavy-commercial vehicle and parts tariff are now confirmed and will be factored into future projections. Canada and Mexico remain exposed to 25% auto tariffs, despite the ongoing USMCA parts exemption.
A tariff-related interim agreement may be postponed and instead included in USMCA renegotiations. As it stands, Canada and Mexico are increasingly unlikely to see a reduction in tariff rates in early 2026 as previously anticipated. Consequently, production in these countries is at a relative disadvantage.
Mexico has been granted a 90-day delay on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ( IEEPA) reciprocal tariff, with no changes to Section 232 tariffs. Meanwhile, Canada has seen an increase in the IEEPA fentanyl-border tariff to 35%.
The tariff offset extension has been set at 3.75% until 2030, with expected impacts likely to affect the medium-term forecasts, rather than near-term, though continued tariffs within North America may undermine its benefits.
Additionally, the Section 232 semiconductor investigation and resulting tariff have not been disclosed fully or implemented and are not yet factored into projections. Legal challenges to IEEPA-based US tariffs are also outstanding. The US Supreme Court began hearing the case on Nov. 5, 2025, though a decision may not come before the end of the year.
Outstanding non-tariff issues include potential for disruptions caused by a lack of access to China-sourced rare earth materials. While civil non-compliance penalties related to US fuel economy standards have been reduced to zero, we are monitoring OEM reactions. New fuel economy and emissions regulations are pending, including an EPA proposal to withdraw support for regulating greenhouse gases.
While these may be revealed at the end of 2025, details remain unknown. Though the EU and Japan have agreed to import US vehicles if they meet US standards rather than regional standards, the details have yet to be finalized and we have not yet factored in the impact.
S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate tariffs and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate tariffs and win.
