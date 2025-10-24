On Oct 17, 2025, US President Trump took several new tariff-related actions:

He enacted Section 232 tariffs for medium and heavy-duty vehicles and parts;

He opened the door for lowering Section 232 aluminum and steel tariffs in specific circumstances;

The list of parts included in Section 232 auto parts tariff was expanded; and

He extended an offset for tariffs on components imported for US production and called for a similar offset for engine manufacturers.

The new Section 232 automotive tariffs are effective Nov. 1, 2025. Medium and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDV) and parts (MHDVP) get a 25% tariff while buses are tariffed at 10%.

For MHDV, the 25% tariff applies to Class 4 through Class 8 vehicles, as well as some Class 3; the relevant Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) codes include vehicles with a compound gross vehicle weight (CGVW) of more than 5 tons—some Class 3 vehicles are that large.

A similar 25% applies to medium and heavy-duty vehicle parts (MDHVP). The parts tariff is for key parts, which will include engines, transmissions, tires, and chassis. For transit buses, school buses, motor coaches, and similar vehicles, the tariff is 10%.

According to the US, tariffs are being imposed to ensure national security protection. The proclamation noted this would be achieved if 80% of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs, also referred to as MHDVs) sold in the US were US-made vehicles. Meeting that state, however, seems unlikely.

MHDVs that are USMCA-compliant will have the 25% tariff imposed only on the value of non-US content. Vehicle importers are responsible for determining this value, with the US Commerce Department approving or denying the request. This functionality is the same for light-duty vehicles.