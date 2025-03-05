S&P Global Offerings
The commercial vehicle landscape is rapidly evolving. S&P Global Mobility delivers comprehensive commercial vehicle market data covering medium and heavy-duty trucks, including electric powertrains, hybrid technologies, and more. Our industry-leading forecasts and insights help you cut through complexity and make confident decisions backed by the gold standard in automotive data.
Through sales forecasts, scenario-based market analysis, demographic registration trends, and competitive assessments, we surface the intelligence to transform complex commercial vehicle data into actionable, strategic insights.
Learn more about our Commercial Vehicle Forecasts and Commercial Vehicle Insight and Intelligence solutions.
Construction fleet growth is surging, driven by rental firms adding upfitted vehicles. Upfitters who adapt now will lead the market through 2026 and beyond.
Our Fuel for Thought newsletter and podcast, tailored for OEMs, provides critical analysis on the latest trends in the automotive industry.
S&P Global Mobility
"The medium- and heavy-commercial-vehicle (MHCV) industry faces unique challenges, distinct from those facing manufacturers of cars, SUVs and light trucks. The fact that nearly all of the customers buying commercial vehicles are businesses, rather than individuals, puts an unwavering focus on cost and value.
Moreover, the diversity of business requirements for vehicles and the traditionally high volatility in commercial market together demand agility from truck and bus OEMs and fast response times from the supply base. As global air-quality and environmental regulations have grown even stricter, the need to achieve scale for innovation has led to a raft of alliances and mergers across mature markets, even as competition from emerging markets has grown more sophisticated.
Offering industry-leading market reporting and forecast services, S&P Global Mobility helps MHCV participants stay abreast of the latest trends."
Our experts are here to answer your questions about auto tariffs. Let's help you shift gears and navigate the auto industry with confidence.