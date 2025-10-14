S&P Global Offerings
15 October 2025
Construction fleet growth is surging, driven by rental firms adding upfitted vehicles. Upfitters who adapt now will lead the market through 2026 and beyond.
Eighteen months ago, a quiet shift began rippling through construction fleets across North America. For companies paying close attention to commercial vehicle registrations, the signal was unmistakable: new service and utility vehicles were being added to fleets at a surprising rate.
Now, the numbers confirm it: construction industry fleet registrations are up 6% from 18 months ago, and much of that growth is tied to vehicles that require upfits: dump trucks, flatbeds, service bodies, and utility beds.
But this growth isn’t being driven by contractors. It’s coming from rental companies — an important detail that upfitters can’t afford to overlook.
Construction companies don't always build their own fleets, and increasingly, they’re turning to rental providers to get the vehicles they need.
That shift is showing up in the data. Today, names like United Rentals, Penske, Enterprise Truck Rental, Sunbelt Rentals, and Custom Equipment Rental are appearing more frequently on new vehicle registrations tied to construction use.
It’s a strategic move and it makes sense. In today’s environment, where speed, flexibility, and cost control are more critical than ever, renting upfitted, job-ready vehicles allows construction firms to scale operations quickly without the long-term financial commitment of ownership.
Rental providers can deliver exactly what’s needed, often within days, enabling contractors to take on more work without the usual delays of procurement or build time.
For upfitters, this also marks a significant shift. The vehicles they’re building are no longer bespoke, one-off solutions for a single contractor. They’re part of a larger, fast-moving ecosystem that depends on standardized, durable, and scalable solutions.
Rental fleets need upfits that can withstand the wear and tear of multiple users, across different jobsites and regions, with minimal downtime and maximum uptime.
These vehicles are not just support tools; they’re critical infrastructure. Every hour a truck is off the road is lost time and lost revenue. Upfitters who understand the pressure that rental fleets face, and who can deliver repeatable, maintenance-friendly designs, are poised to become essential partners in this next phase of construction fleet management.
With deep insight into the 32 million commercial vehicles and 3.5 million fleets currently on the road in North America, S&P Global Mobility gives you the insight you need to power growth and gain market visibility to drive a sustainable competitive advantage.
Connect with our data experts today and let us help you plan your 2026 upfitting strategy.
While the headline is fleet growth in the construction sector, the fine print reveals which specific types of upfits and vehicle configurations are driving that expansion, and where the biggest opportunities lie for upfitters to innovate and plan for 2026.
Based on the latest data and automotive insights from S&P Global Mobility, the five fastest growing upfit types in the construction space right now are:
Dump trucks
Service bodies
Utility beds with crane support
Flatbeds
Enclosed service vans
These aren’t just popular, they’re practical. These vehicles are workhorses, essential for hauling, lifting, servicing, and supporting crews on job sites of every kind. But looking ahead to 2026, the story starts to shift from what fleets are buying to how they want those vehicles to perform.
We're seeing two themes emerge that upfitters need to plan for:
In short, upfitters can no longer just build for function: they have to build for efficiency, integration, and future adaptability.
When rental companies drive upfit demand, it shifts how decisions get made. These organizations manage thousands of vehicles across hundreds of locations. They care deeply about two things: uptime and total cost of ownership. That changes what they look for in an upfitting partner.
It’s not just about product quality, it’s about support. Can you deliver consistently across regions? Do your installations minimize maintenance needs? Can you help fleets reduce complexity while increasing flexibility?
Upfitters who can answer “yes” to those questions won’t just win one job — they’ll win recurring business. And with construction sector trends forecasting growth through 2026 and beyond, there’s plenty of business to go around if you’re positioned correctly.
Construction sector trends signal a fundamental change in how fleets are built and managed. Federal infrastructure investment, regional housing booms, and aging public utilities are all feeding into a multi-year cycle of demand. That means the vehicles and upfits to support that work will remain essential.
But with opportunity comes competition. Upfitters who start planning now — who align their offerings with the needs of rental fleets, optimize around power and weight, and build scalable relationships — will be the ones who lead the market in 2026.
The rest may be left scrambling to catch up.
With deep insight into the 32 million commercial vehicles and 3.5 million fleets currently on the road in North America, S&P Global Mobility can give you the insight you need to power growth and gain market visibility to drive a sustainable competitive advantage.
Whether at a macro (US or Canada) or micro (ZIP Code/Postal Code) level, you’ll have the ability to gain valuable registration insights segmented by:
Connect with our data experts today and let us help you plan your 2026 upfitting strategy.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.