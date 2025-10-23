S&P Global Offerings
23 October 2025
By Rohan Hazarika
The Dutch government’s takeover of Nexperia exposes new risks in Europe’s automotive chip supply chain and deepens global semiconductor tensions.
On October 13, the Dutch government moved to assume control of China-owned chip firm Nexperia, the Nijmegen-based semiconductor manufacturer owned by Wingtech. Officials described the intervention as “highly exceptional,” citing governance shortcomings, national security risks and the need to safeguard critical technological capabilities for the Netherlands and Europe. The move has become a focal point in global semiconductor news, highlighting tensions in the automotive supply chain.
This follows ongoing broader market challenges as data center demand is commanding premium pricing and stricter allocations seeing a “tug-of-war” in semiconductor supply.
Explore the latest trends and forecasts in automotive semiconductors and see how vehicle electronics are shaping the future of mobility in S&P Global Mobility’s AutoTechInsight platform.
Wingtech, a major electronics conglomerate, has owned Nexperia since 2018. Wingtech has faced increasing US scrutiny over its alleged access to sensitive semiconductor technologies. In Dec. 2024, the US added Wingtech to its entity list, subjecting it to export restrictions. More recently, on Sept. 29, 2025, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security issued new regulations that expand export control restrictions to subsidiaries that are more than 50% owned by listed entities, bringing Nexperia semiconductors under the same controls.
Dutch authorities also highlighted serious governance issues under former CEO Zhang Xuezheng and warned that if operational control were compromised, the Nexperia chip supply could be disrupted.
The Dutch government invoked the Goods Availability Act (Wet beschikbaarheid goederen), a rarely used law granting the state special powers when national economic or security interests are threatened. Under the law, the Ministry of Economic Affairs can overturn or block company decisions deemed harmful to national interests.
The Dutch move set off alarms across the automotive industry because Nexperia supplies silicon discrete and standard logic components used in nearly every electronic control unit (ECU) in modern vehicles. Though not as high profile as microcontrollers or advanced systems-on-chip, these parts are essential for everything from lighting and body electronics to airbag systems and powertrain controllers.
Concerns grew after China issued new export regulations. On Oct. 4, 2025, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce prohibited Nexperia China and its subcontractors from exporting certain finished components and assemblies without explicit licenses. Nexperia confirmed it is actively working with mainland Chinese authorities to obtain exemptions and limit disruptions.
Although Nexperia’s roots and research and development leadership remain in Europe, its manufacturing has gradually shifted to China. It still operates front-end fabrication plants in Hamburg, Germany, and Manchester, UK. However, a 300-mm wafer fabrication plant in Shanghai, which ramped up in 2024, has become central to its growth strategy for discrete devices.
Even more critical is Nexperia’s assembly and test facility in Dongguan, China—its largest back-end site. According to Wingtech Chair Yang Mu, as of mid-2025, about 80% of Nexperia’s total end-product capacity was in mainland China, with 70% from Dongguan. Mainland China also accounts for 48% of the company’s total revenue, reflecting its production and customer base concentration. This geographic concentration exposes the automotive supply chain to potential export restrictions, particularly for low- and mid-complexity components like diodes, small-signal transistors and logic integrated circuits (ICs).
Although these components can be replaced, doing so requires ECU requalification and safety testing, adding operational risk and delaying production. Nexperia products may be less technically complex, but they are deeply integrated across vehicle systems, which would cause logistical bottlenecks if the Nexperia chip supply were to be disrupted.
This heavy reliance on China echoes broader trends in the nation’s semiconductor industry, as explored in this analysis of China’s automotive chip supply chain and policies.
The automotive industry’s exposure to Nexperia is real but nuanced. S&P Global Mobility estimates that Nexperia accounts for about 5% of the global automotive silicon discrete market, with a slightly higher share in Europe. Nexperia mostly sells standard parts rather than application-specific ICs or microcontrollers, so alternatives are readily available from Infineon, ON Semiconductor, ROHM, Renesas or STMicroelectronics.
This contrasts with the 2020–2021 COVID-19 supply crisis, which was systemic and affected microcontrollers, analog ICs and foundry capacity across multiple suppliers. The current disruption is limited to one supplier, and the affected products are commodity-type, standards-based components rather than application-specific chips. Standard silicon discretes are interchangeable across JEDEC- and AEC-Q101-qualified suppliers, allowing tier 1 suppliers and OEMs to substitute equivalent devices without major redesigns.
Even so, because Nexperia’s parts are widely used across vehicle systems—often hundreds per car—no OEM is completely insulated. Replacing individual devices may be simple, but requalifying parts, coordinating procurement and verifying functional safety at scale create short-term operational challenges.
Tier 1 electronics suppliers such as Bosch, Continental and DENSO play a critical role in mitigating exposure. Many use dual-sourcing strategies for high-volume components and are actively assessing inventories and alternate suppliers. Stockpiles in distribution channels provide a buffer against immediate disruption. While these inventories were not intended as strategic reserves, they offer OEMs time to find alternative suppliers, qualify replacement components and adjust production schedules.
German OEMs are especially sensitive to Nexperia-related disruptions because they rely heavily on domestic tier 1 suppliers and local production facilities. These OEMs are particularly concerned ahead of several major launches scheduled for late 2025 and early 2026, including BMW's Neue Klasse platform, Mercedes-Benz's next-generation CLA and Volkswagen's all-electric T-Cross. A shortage of Nexperia semiconductors could significantly disrupt these rollout timelines.
While Nexperia makes up only about 5% of the automotive silicon discrete market, its situation highlights how geopolitical tensions like Dutch–China relations can unsettle automakers. The company’s focus on standard logic and discrete devices makes substitution relatively straightforward, with viable alternatives available from Infineon, Onsemi, Renesas, ROHM and STMicroelectronics. Moreover, current inventories of standard silicon components should provide a short-term buffer while tier 1 suppliers and OEMs shift to other suppliers.
Still, risks remain, given that approximately 80% of Nexperia’s assembly and test capacity is in mainland China and nearly half its revenue comes from this market. This geographic concentration, coupled with export control pressures from the US and mainland China, heightens uncertainty around future supply.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.