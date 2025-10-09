S&P Global Offerings
By Hrishikesh S
AI data centers now dominate the demand for semiconductor chips. Understand what this means for automakers and the impact on the semiconductor supply chain.
The balance of semiconductor demand is shifting. For much of the past decade, the automotive industry was seen as one of the strongest growth engines for chipmakers, driven by electrification and digitalization. But that momentum has slowed as EV adoption cools and several software-defined vehicle programs are delayed.
At the same time, the boom in AI and cloud data centers is generating relentless demand for high-performance chips and stakeholders are paying higher prices to secure them.
This divergence is reshaping how semiconductor capacity is allocated, with AI data center customers now commanding priority and leaving other industries — including automotive — to compete for a smaller share of available supply.
As electric vehicle adoption slows, overall semiconductor demand from automakers has softened, since EVs use more chips than internal combustion vehicles. Tariffs and regional trade frictions are further weighing on global production volumes, with S&P Global Mobility estimating that up to 600,000 fewer vehicles may be built in 2026.
In response, several manufacturers, particularly in North America, are deferring or scaling back next-generation software-defined vehicle programs that would have driven higher semiconductor content.
At the same time, the focus of the chip industry is shifting toward AI and cloud data centers. These hyperscale operators—companies such as Google, Meta, and Amazon—are expanding rapidly and purchasing large quantities of advanced semiconductors at premium prices. As a result, chip suppliers are prioritizing data center demand, redirecting wafer and packaging capacity toward higher-margin products.
For the automotive sector, this does not translate into an immediate chip shortage but rather into tighter allocation, longer lead times, and higher pricing pressure—particularly in memory and power components. Automakers now face the challenge of managing supply in a market where total capacity may be growing, yet the share available to them is shrinking.
AI data centers are also reshaping the memory market, diverting capacity away from other industries. Hyperscalers and cloud providers are buying large volumes of advanced memory, pushing semiconductor production and packaging capacity toward high-bandwidth and server-grade products.
Major suppliers like SK hynix, Samsung and Micron are focusing on higher-margin AI and server orders, leaving less capacity for automotive-grade dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND. As a result, OEMs much compete on price, lead time and allocation.
All three manufacturers also maintain dedicated automotive product lines but have less incentive to fulfill these orders. Suppliers are even pausing new quotes or selectively hiking prices amid elevated AI demand.
Micron, for example, has signaled broad DRAM price increases across markets, with automotive and industrial-grade products facing the sharpest adjustments. Company executives say these moves reflect rising production and service costs for automotive memory, where returns have lagged.
Market sources suggest that while general DRAM prices may rise by 20–30%, automotive-qualified DRAM could see increases of up to 70%. This shift underscores the pricing leverage that memory vendors now hold amid tightening supply and strong demand.
As a result of DRAM price increases, automotive buyers using older nodes or automotive-qualified memory are encountering deep volatility. OEMs may need to pay higher prices, accept longer wait times or redesign systems to use alternative memory solutions.
AI and cloud data centers are driving massive growth in global power demand, with power consumption projected to rise from 280 TWh in 2024 to as much as 530 TWh by 2028.
Meeting this demand requires more advanced and efficient power electronics. Power discretes — standalone semiconductor components such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) — are increasingly used in AI data center power supply units, uninterrupted power supplies and cooling systems. Their ability to operate at high frequencies, minimize conduction losses and maintain superior thermal performance is critical for handling growing workloads while controlling energy consumption.
Data center operators are buying large volumes of advanced power components, and suppliers are giving them priority over other customers. This leaves fewer components for the automotive sector, as the same semiconductor lines and packaging resources are shared across applications.
The key bottleneck is increasingly in back-end packaging and assembly rather than wafer fabrication. Suppliers’ focus on AI data center applications leads to slower delivery and reduced capacity allocations for automotive-grade power MOSFETs, IGBTs and power management ICs (PMICs). Despite an increase in wafer fabrication capacity, the limited packaging capacity continues to place supply pressures on automakers.
Demand for advanced back-end packaging solutions is outpacing available capacity and investment in packaging equipment. Critical packaging components are also in short supply. Bringing new packaging vendors online can take more than 25 weeks and requires significant investment, causing persistent delays in power discrete shipments.
OEMs are increasingly aware that semiconductor shortages could emerge by late 2025 and worsen through 2026. These risks have already prompted some manufacturers to pressure suppliers to keep extra stock of power discrete components as a safeguard against disruption.
This situation highlights that the real constraint lies less in wafer output and more in the back end, where limited investment in packaging and assembly continues to constrain availability.
Many automakers are now taking a proactive approach to semiconductor inventory. Some began stockpiling silicon MOSFETs and other discrete components as early as 2024. This defensive posture is particularly evident among automakers with major product launches slated for late 2025 and 2026 — such as Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation CLA.
Memory vendors retain strong pricing power, while suppliers of silicon discretes and PMICs face ongoing allocation pressures. This imbalance between demand and supply is likely to persist through 2026 as AI data center demand continues to grow.
At the same time, automakers still have opportunities to diversify suppliers and selectively expand capacity, particularly in back-end packaging. The strategic challenge for OEMs will be balancing near-term resilience by bolstering their stocks with long-term risk management through broader supplier partnerships and alternative technologies.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.