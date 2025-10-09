The balance of semiconductor demand is shifting. For much of the past decade, the automotive industry was seen as one of the strongest growth engines for chipmakers, driven by electrification and digitalization. But that momentum has slowed as EV adoption cools and several software-defined vehicle programs are delayed.

At the same time, the boom in AI and cloud data centers is generating relentless demand for high-performance chips and stakeholders are paying higher prices to secure them.

This divergence is reshaping how semiconductor capacity is allocated, with AI data center customers now commanding priority and leaving other industries — including automotive — to compete for a smaller share of available supply.