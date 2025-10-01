Mainland China holds a dominant position in several strategic segments of the electric vehicle value chain, from producing critical raw materials for motor magnets to leading in battery manufacturing and technological innovation. Mainland Chinese OEMs are also prominent in the power electronics sector and, as the automotive supply chain evolves, are extending their reach into SoC and microcontroller unit (MCU) markets.

On a practical level, mainland Chinese automakers have already established close partnerships with domestic SoC foundries such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and CanSemi Technology to support the verification and deployment of local chips within the automotive sector.

Still, significant technical challenges persist. Chinese automakers continue to depend heavily on US suppliers for advanced chips, including Nvidia’s AI processors and Qualcomm’s smart cockpit platforms, which are essential for autonomous driving and intelligent vehicle systems. Prolonged technology tensions between mainland China and the United States could put these automakers at risk of serious supply disruptions.

To address these challenges, mainland China is not only focusing on developing domestic chipmakers but also encouraging foreign chipmakers to localize their manufacturing within mainland China. European chipmakers such as STMicroelectronics, NXP and Infineon are deepening ties with mainland Chinese foundries to establish onshore production.

However, this push is part of a broader mainland Chinese strategy to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers overall and to meet automakers’ growing need to control costs. Traditionally, automotive chips underwent extensive validation, including multiyear qualification cycles and exposure to extreme environmental conditions, often stretching development timelines to five years.