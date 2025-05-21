S&P Global Offerings
Explore the key Shanghai Auto Show 2025 highlights. This event featured emerging brands, advanced driving systems, ultra-fast charging solutions, and a focus on sustainability. Discover how the industry is changing and what it means for the future of mobility as traditional boundaries fade and consumer expectations evolve.
As traditional boundaries between automotive classifications blur, the biennial Shanghai Auto show has become a showcase for innovation, revealing not just the latest models but the technologies that will define the future of mobility. Over the past decade, the event has matured into a pivotal global stage for both local debuts and international launches.
However, the noticeable absence of several key brands hints at a significant shift in the industry. For the first time since 2002, major Korean automakers—Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis—were missing from the event. They were joined by French brands Citroën and Peugeot, as well as British marques Jaguar and Land Rover, which chose to hold a separate event focused on electrification strategies.
In stark contrast to 2023, only Bentley and Porsche represented the luxury segment, while other notable brands like Chevrolet, Subaru, Jetta, and Venucia were also absent. With the absence of these major players, the spotlight is shifting to emerging brands that are challenging the old guard and reshaping consumer expectations.
In a striking contrast, emerging brands such as Avatr, Jetour, and iCar unveiled vehicles that directly challenge established Western manufacturers. These domestic contenders are not only matching quality but also offering superior technology at more competitive prices, putting mainstream non-luxury brands in China at risk. Additionally, automakers have shifted to a safety-first narrative in response to a crackdown by the Chinese government on smart-driving marketing, prohibiting terms like "smart driving" and "autonomous driving."
As the automotive landscape evolves, manufacturers are making significant strides with innovative chassis technologies. NIO showcased its ET9 model, featuring the SkyRide Full Active Suspension and steer-by-wire technology. IM Motors introduced a dual ECU redundancy system in its steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems, enhancing automation and safety in its upcoming flagship model set to launch in Q4 2025. Changan unveiled a new integrated chassis that combines electric motor brakes, steer-by-wire, and active suspension technologies.
Many automakers are progressing towards Level 3 and Level 4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) through multi-lidar systems and AI-driven decision-making. XPeng presented its AI-driven mobility ecosystem, demonstrating sophisticated ADAS capabilities, including urban navigation and automatic parking.
The realm of intelligent driving is rapidly evolving, with comprehensive solutions from companies like Tesla, Li Auto, and XPeng becoming standard. Affordable models, such as the BYD Qin PLUS and Chery eQ1, now feature advanced capabilities like urban navigation and automatic parking, challenging the notion that intelligent driving is exclusive to luxury vehicles. This transformation is supported by quickly implemented vision systems and flexible computing platforms, with key suppliers like Bosch and ZF leading the charge.
Mega-fast charging technologies also took center stage, with flagship models such as the Zeekr 9X, XPeng Kunpeng Architecture, BYD Seal, and Li Auto i8 utilizing platforms exceeding 900V, enabling recharge times of under 15 minutes.
On the connectivity front, BMW announced the integration of DeepSeek AI in its vehicles for the Chinese market, enhancing the digital experience. The Vision Driving Experience prototype showcased advanced driving dynamics through a newly developed central computer.
As consumer demand for in-cabin entertainment grows, automakers are integrating sophisticated display technologies that go beyond traditional setups. Lynk & Co leads with multi-screen strategies in models like the 900 and 09 EM-P, featuring panoramic displays and innovative sun visors.
Audi's A5L and Q6L e-tron come equipped with multiple screens, while BMW's iDrive Hyper-Sensory Smart Cockpit introduces 3D heads-up displays and panoramic projections. Mercedes-Benz showcases the MBUX Superscreen and Vision V with expansive displays, and Volkswagen's ID. ERA features a seamless tri-panel dashboard, illustrating the industry's shift toward immersive, multi-zone experiences.
The event also highlighted the increasing importance of sustainability in automotive design, with many manufacturers showcasing eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, automakers are prioritizing green initiatives in their product lines. This shift aligns with global sustainability goals and enhances brand appeal among a growing demographic of eco-aware consumers.
Central domain controllers (CDCs) are revolutionizing automotive architectures by transitioning from distributed electronic and electrical systems to software-defined platforms that facilitate cross-domain integration, high-performance computing (HPC), and virtualization. Leapmotor unveiled its Leap 3.5 architecture, showcasing centralized quad-domain integration, while Continental demonstrated its AC HPC unit for scalable electronic architectures across various vehicle segments.
Lenovo's XH2 platform merges MediaTek and NVIDIA technologies to enhance smart cockpit functionalities alongside Level 2+ ADAS. Joyride Technologies introduced its integrated cockpit-driving solution, emphasizing the industry's move towards centralized computing solutions to improve vehicle performance and user experience.
Range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) have emerged as a crucial technology in the transition to electrification. REEVs bridge the gap between internal combustion engines and battery electric vehicles, providing flexibility and extended range. They feature an electric drivetrain with an internal combustion engine functioning solely as a generator, offering environmental benefits similar to battery electric vehicles.
China is a key market for REEV expansion, with BYD and Changan leading the way through versatile vehicle platforms. According to S&P Global Mobility, the production of light vehicles with REEVs in Greater China surged to nearly 1.233 million units in 2024, accounting for a 4.1% share of light vehicle production.
Several automakers are expanding their portfolios with REEVs. Mazda launched the EZ-60 mid-size crossover, available as both an REEV and a battery electric vehicle, utilizing a platform developed by Changan. Volkswagen introduced the ID. ERA, a three-row full-size SUV with a range-extender plug-in hybrid configuration and an AI humanoid assistant for infotainment, with plans to roll out 30 new models in China by 2027. Mazda's EZ-60 responds to the growing demand for electrified vehicles while reflecting regional market dynamics.
For a deeper dive into the highlights of REEVs presented at Auto Shanghai 2025, explore our recent Behind the Headlines on REEV Powertrain Expansion.
The 2025 Shanghai Auto Show marked a defining moment for the automotive sector, showcasing both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Domestic brands are stepping up, offering technology and value that directly compete with established players. With the rise of REEVs and advanced driving solutions, traditional automakers must remain vigilant. To thrive in this competitive landscape, they must innovate and adapt swiftly, ideally at the pace of what is known as "China Speed."
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.