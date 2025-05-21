As traditional boundaries between automotive classifications blur, the biennial Shanghai Auto show has become a showcase for innovation, revealing not just the latest models but the technologies that will define the future of mobility. Over the past decade, the event has matured into a pivotal global stage for both local debuts and international launches.

However, the noticeable absence of several key brands hints at a significant shift in the industry. For the first time since 2002, major Korean automakers—Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis—were missing from the event. They were joined by French brands Citroën and Peugeot, as well as British marques Jaguar and Land Rover, which chose to hold a separate event focused on electrification strategies.

In stark contrast to 2023, only Bentley and Porsche represented the luxury segment, while other notable brands like Chevrolet, Subaru, Jetta, and Venucia were also absent. With the absence of these major players, the spotlight is shifting to emerging brands that are challenging the old guard and reshaping consumer expectations.