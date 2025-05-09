S&P Global Offerings
Events
9 May 2025
Discover the global forecast and adoption trends of range extender electric vehicles, whose growing popularity was showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025.
S&P Global Mobility's AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events, including the automotive industry forecast. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
As the global automotive industry races toward electrification, one powertrain technology—showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025—is quietly gaining traction: range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs).
The rise of REEVs is part of broader automotive industry trends focusing on innovative solutions to meet consumer demands and regulatory requirements. Positioned as a bridge between traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), REEVs offer greater flexibility and range.
At the heart of this technology is the integration of an electric drivetrain paired with an ICE acting solely as a generator. Unlike plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), REEVs do not have a mechanical connection to the driving wheels and are mainly derived from BEVs.
The result is a vehicle that combines some of the environmentalbenefits of BEVs with the convenience of traditional ICE powertrains. As automakers adapt to meet consumer needs and tightening regulations, range extended electric vehicles are rapidly becoming a key piece of the puzzle—an evolution showcased at Auto Shanghai 2025.
China has become a growing market for this technology, with automakers like BYD, Changan, Chery, Dongfeng, Geely, Huawei and Leapmotor leading the way. One factor driving REEV adoption is the added flexibility they offer for vehicle platforms originally designed for battery electric powertrains.
Along with PHEVs, REEVs offer consumers greater flexibility in charging and refueling, serving as a bridge between conventional ICE vehicles and BEVs. According to S&P Global Mobility’s latest light vehicle powertrain production forecast, the manufacture of light vehicles with REEVs in Greater China surged to almost 1.233 million units during 2024, representing a 4.1% share of light vehicle production that year.
S&P Global Mobility forecasts that Greater China will remain the largest production hub for REEVs over the coming years. We expect this powertrain type to make up a 5% share of light-vehicle production in the region in 2025, rising to 8.7% in 2027 and 10.2% in 2030.
This growth will be driven by the continued expansion of China’s broader new energy vehicle market, along with increasing exports to global markets. The rise of REEVs will also align with the introduction of China’s fuel economy regulations.
Given this context, it’s no surprise that REEVs emerged as a prominent trend at Auto Shanghai 2025. Several automakers announced plans to broaden their portfolios with REEV models or indicated intentions to introduce them. We project that the global share of REEV production will grow as production expands across various regions, driven by an increasing number of brands and models.
Notably, Mazda showcased its EZ-60 mid-size crossover, which will be available as an REEV and a BEV, leveraging a platform sourced from its local partner, Changan.
Another key player, Volkswagen (VW) Group, unveiled the VW ID.ERA concept at the event. This full-size three-row SUV, slated for production by the SAIC-VW joint venture in China, will be the first VW model with an REEV powertrain. It is expected to offer up to 300 km of all-electric range and more than 1,000 km of total range with an ICE acting as a generator.
At the event, senior VW Group executives indicated that REEV technology could soon appear in products across other key regions. The company has already outlined plans to incorporate a REEV powertrain in its US-based start-up full-size truck and SUV brand, Scout Motors.
Martin Sander, member of the VW Brand Board of Management, noted that the technology is also set to debut in Europe, although it will be developed independently, without input from the company’s Chinese joint venture.
S&P Global Mobility forecasts that at the end of 2024, global REEV light-vehicle production reached 1.238 million units, the majority of which were built in Greater China for this regional market. However, REEVs only represented a 1.38% share of global light-vehicle output during the same year.
In contrast, PHEVs made up slightly more than 6% of global light vehicle production during 2024, and BEVs 12.9%.
In North America, REEV production will begin in 2025 with the launch of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger pickup, which will complement the battery electric variant, the REV.
We expect rival products to follow from GM and Ford, along with entries into the full-size SUV space, including the Scout products. The rise of REEVs may partially mitigate the slower push toward BEVs expected under US President Donald Trump.
S&P Global Mobility forecasts that REEV production in North America will increase from a 0.1% share of light-vehicle output in 2025 to 0.9% in 2028, before reaching 3.2% in 2030 and 3.8% in 2032.
In Europe, while initial REEV production volumes are expected to be limited, there is potential for growth. In the near term, REEVs are forecast to reach only a 0.3% share of European output in 2029, up from 0.01% in 2024.
However, beyond 2030, S&P Global Mobility predicts that evolving regulatory conditions could make REEVs more attractive, potentially opening the door for key automakers like Ford, Renault, Stellantis and the VW Group to produce these vehicles.
Certainly, a shift in the regulatory landscape is something the VW Group hopes will drive REEV adoption. VW Group CEO Oliver Blume told journalists during Auto Shanghai that the EU might be persuaded to permit the sale of REEVs beyond the 2035 ICE phase-out deadline, as most REEVs are built on battery electric—rather than ICE-based—platforms.
For now, S&P Global Mobility forecasts that REEV production in the region will reach almost a 1.5% share of European output in 2032, and 2.5% during 2034.
As REEVs gain momentum across key markets, they offer a practical solution to the challenges of the current electric vehicle industry. With advancements in technology and a changing regulatory landscape, the future of REEVs looks increasingly bright — positioning them as a critical component in the global automotive industry’s shift toward sustainability and innovation.
S&P Global Mobility's 7-year vehicle electrification forecast tracks propulsion technology, timing, model cycles, competitive strategies and supply-chain implications for 40+ attributes of hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion systems. Download a data sample to get a preview of what we offer.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.