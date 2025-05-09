S&P Global Mobility's AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events, including the automotive industry forecast. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.

As the global automotive industry races toward electrification, one powertrain technology—showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025—is quietly gaining traction: range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs).

The rise of REEVs is part of broader automotive industry trends focusing on innovative solutions to meet consumer demands and regulatory requirements. Positioned as a bridge between traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), REEVs offer greater flexibility and range.

At the heart of this technology is the integration of an electric drivetrain paired with an ICE acting solely as a generator. Unlike plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), REEVs do not have a mechanical connection to the driving wheels and are mainly derived from BEVs.

The result is a vehicle that combines some of the environmentalbenefits of BEVs with the convenience of traditional ICE powertrains. As automakers adapt to meet consumer needs and tightening regulations, range extended electric vehicles are rapidly becoming a key piece of the puzzle—an evolution showcased at Auto Shanghai 2025.