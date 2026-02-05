Trucks: Moving forward, battery-electric trucks are expected to be major contributors to electrification, whereas fuel-cell and Hydrogen-ICE (internal combustion engine) powertrains will have less influence. Electric trucks are forecast to reach around 14% of European production by 2030. This growth reflects steady, targeted adoption in applications where daily routes, depot operations, and charging access make electrification practical.

Buses: Electrification is accelerating much faster in the bus sector. By 2030, about 42% of buses produced in Europe will have an electric powertrain, rising further into the early 2030s as cities push ahead with zero emission fleet commitments.

This segment represents the most mature and policy-aligned use case for commercial vehicle electrification. Also, Europe’s position as a major bus exporter significantly influences these numbers. Manufacturers therefore will continue building conventional drivelines for long distance and export markets.

Fuel Cell: Fuel‑cell technology remains niche. By 2032, it will account for around 2% of bus production and less than 0.5% of truck output, reflecting early‑stage adoption and the ongoing need for supporting infrastructure.

What this means for the industry

While the pace varies across vehicle types, the direction is clear: electrified commercial vehicles are becoming a meaningful part of OEM production plans, influencing supply chains, product strategies, and customer operations. Operators increasingly need to assess not just the vehicle itself, but the wider ecosystem across charging, uptime planning, and long‑term operating costs to determine whether electrification fits their specific duty cycles.