S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Explore the global commercial vehicle market outlook for 2026, including regional demand shifts, production trends, policy impacts, and electrification shaping truck and bus markets.
Global truck and bus markets are emerging from an uneven 2024–2025 period into a steadier but still cautious growth phase. S&P Global Mobility’s latest forecast for the commercial vehicle market points to global truck production above six tons tracking a slow upward trajectory, with a peak around 2028 before moderating into a more stable mid‑cycle.
While the headline numbers suggest a broadly improving outlook, this recovery is highly regional, shaped by policy cycles, domestic demand patterns, and export dependencies.
The global commercial vehicle industry closed 2025 with around 3.5 million vehicles —3.1 million trucks and nearly 400,000 buses— produced, supported by solid activity in parts of Asia and ongoing replacement needs across mature markets.
Following a widespread downturn in 2024 driven by a shift from supply- to demand-led production, the heavy and medium truck output began to climb gradually in 2025, with year‑to‑year shifts reflecting regional realignment rather than synchronized global demand.
This trajectory set the tone for 2026: growth is returning, but not uniformly.
Mainland China: Post‑peak normalization after a strong 2025
Mainland China was a clear outlier in 2025 with production reaching a cyclical high, helped by policy incentives, export strength, and efforts to stabilize domestic economic activity. That momentum will ease in 2026–2027 as these supports unwind and elevated inventories normalize.
Data compiled Jan: 20, 2026.
Preliminary 2026Q1 Forecast. In millions.
Source: S&P Global Mobility
Still, China’s role as a global export hub remains firmly intact. Exports of both trucks and buses continue to reach a wide set of regions, including Central/Western Europe and Turkey, South Asia, the Middle East/Africa, and South America, helping to sustain factory utilization even as domestic demand moderates.
Data compiled Jan: 20, 2026.
Preliminary 2026Q1 Forecast. In millions.
Source: S&P Global Mobility.
While not immune to tariff policy or geopolitical developments, Chinese manufacturers retain strong competitiveness in cost‑sensitive segments and continue to play a central role in meeting global demand, particularly for standard‑spec medium and heavy vehicles.
In North America, the 2026 outlook improves after a softer 2025, with freight markets gradually firming refreshed models hitting the market, and fleet replacement cycles strengthening. Importantly, the previously anticipated EPA‑2027 pre‑buy effect has been largely removed from the forecast, creating a clearer and more linear near‑term demand profile.
Variables in play for the region include new tariffs implemented by Mexico on Mainland China, India and others as of January 2026, the review of USMCA in the summer of 2026, US-midterm elections in the fall of 2026, and the courts deciding the legal standing of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as it contests the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Despite the tariff turbulence and last year’s announcement by the United States of the so-called 232 tariffs on imported commercial vehicles, OEMs have largely maintained their manufacturing outputs in Mexico, though the situation continues to be monitored closely.
Sourcing for charts above:
Data compiled Jan: 20, 2026.
CE/WE + TR = Central Europe, Western Europe and Turkey
Preliminary 2026Q1 Forecast. In thousands.
Source: S&P Global Mobility.
Overall, the region re‑enters a healthier demand rhythm driven by operational needs rather than pre‑emptive regulatory timing.
Europe experienced another year of contraction in 2025 following a steep decline in 2024, though the magnitude was smaller. From 2026 onward, the region is expected to transition into a phase of steady recovery, supported by improved macroeconomic conditions, aging truck fleets, and a strong rebound in municipal bus tenders.
European production is sensitive to emissions and regulatory milestones, and the coming years are no exception. The rollout of Euro 7, followed by multiple phases of CO₂ reduction requirements, will once again influence buying cycles, encouraging strategic replacement before new rules take effect and temporarily slowing orders afterward.
Legislation, demand and supply impact production over time:
Truck production is expected to grow 5–7% per year between 2026 and 2028, while bus output expands more continuously, driven by long‑term city‑fleet renewal and accelerating zero‑emission adoption. For both public operators and OEMs, the next three years will be defined by capacity planning, regulatory compliance, and aligning inventory with fast‑evolving urban mobility strategies.
Data compiled Jan: 20, 2026.
Preliminary 2026Q1 Forecast.
* Europe = Western & Central Europe + Turkey; In thousands.
Source: S&P Global Mobility.
Electrification is now firmly moving beyond early pilots and into series production, with all major OEMs launching electric models across the heavy commercial segment. While the shift is gradual, the pace differs noticeably between trucks and buses.
Data compiled Jan: 20, 2026.
2025 Q4 Forecast.
* Europe = Western & Central Europe + Turkey;
Source: S&P Global Mobility.
Trucks: Moving forward, battery-electric trucks are expected to be major contributors to electrification, whereas fuel-cell and Hydrogen-ICE (internal combustion engine) powertrains will have less influence. Electric trucks are forecast to reach around 14% of European production by 2030. This growth reflects steady, targeted adoption in applications where daily routes, depot operations, and charging access make electrification practical.
Buses: Electrification is accelerating much faster in the bus sector. By 2030, about 42% of buses produced in Europe will have an electric powertrain, rising further into the early 2030s as cities push ahead with zero emission fleet commitments.
This segment represents the most mature and policy-aligned use case for commercial vehicle electrification. Also, Europe’s position as a major bus exporter significantly influences these numbers. Manufacturers therefore will continue building conventional drivelines for long distance and export markets.
Fuel Cell: Fuel‑cell technology remains niche. By 2032, it will account for around 2% of bus production and less than 0.5% of truck output, reflecting early‑stage adoption and the ongoing need for supporting infrastructure.
While the pace varies across vehicle types, the direction is clear: electrified commercial vehicles are becoming a meaningful part of OEM production plans, influencing supply chains, product strategies, and customer operations. Operators increasingly need to assess not just the vehicle itself, but the wider ecosystem across charging, uptime planning, and long‑term operating costs to determine whether electrification fits their specific duty cycles.
As 2026 begins, the commercial vehicle industry enters a period of steadier, more predictable recovery, yet the path forward varies across regions. Replacement demand is re‑emerging in mature markets such as North America and Europe, where fleets had delayed purchases during a period of economic uncertainty and elevated financing costs.
At the same time, regional cycles remain out of sync: China is normalizing after a policy‑driven peak, Europe is preparing for regulation‑shaped growth, and North America is returning to steadier replacement‑driven demand. South Asia and other emerging regions continue to expand on the back of infrastructure investment and rising freight activity.
For OEMs and suppliers, this divergence underscores the need for precise regional planning rather than relying on a uniform global cycle.
Against this backdrop, electrification has become a defining consideration across the value chain. Even in markets where adoption is progressing gradually, OEMs and operators are already making multi‑year decisions around product portfolios, charging infrastructure, and total cost of ownership.
This shift, combined with a more complex global supply environment, reinforces the need for proactive capacity planning and a clearer view of cross‑regional sourcing. For industry participants, success through the next cycle will depend on aligning investment decisions with these evolving patterns of demand, technology, and regulation.
Our Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Engine Forecast provides the industry’s most comprehensive 7‑year view of engine production, from technical attributes to regional powertrain dynamics. Perfect for OEMs, suppliers, and financial decision‑makers navigating a transforming market.
Fill a quick form to download a data sample and see what’s shaping the road ahead:
This analysis was based on a presentation given by Christiane Stein, Director, Global Heavy Truck Research at S&P Global Mobility, at our 22nd annual New Year's Briefing in Frankfurt on 22 January 2026, titled "Commercial Vehicle Outlook" The event offered fresh insight into the forces shaping the automotive landscape for the year ahead.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.