The instability and uncertainty of the early-to-mid-2020s weigh on the forecast. Weakening political resolve contributes to a delay in the pace of global climate initiatives and the energy transition. Contributing factors include geopolitical turmoil in some regions of the world, tariffs, and a politicized, uneven BEV ramp up.

Throughout the past 12 to 24 months electrified truck adoption and ecosystem development have diverged across mainland China, Europe and the US. Mainland China has positioned itself as the global leader in truck electrification. Moreover, in both forecast scenarios, the outlook for hydrogen-powered trucks is sharply downgraded, casting doubt on the industry’s 'dual ZEV' strategy over the next decade.

In addition to these factors, emission regulations and total cost of ownership (TCO) also play a key role in evaluating the future trucking landscape. Europe’s regulatory roadmap is a key factor in this year’s forecast. Our base case anticipates a loosening of CO2 standards for heavy trucks in Europe.

With nearly a year under the Trump administration, this report examines how changes to US trucking regulations will shape the industry over the next decade as well. For its part, TCO drives electrified truck adoption in mainland China but remains a major challenge in other RTT markets.

Despite an time of peak uncertainty and challenges in scaling zero-emission trucks, particularly in the US and to some extent in Europe, the finish line has not significantly changed — only delayed. Administrations change, new leaders take office, regulations reemerge, and sentiment toward clean technology evolves. Still, we find that the fundamental drivers of ZEV technology adoption remain in place, including a favorable long-term cost proposition in many use cases around the world.