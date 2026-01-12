S&P Global Offerings
At S&P Global Mobility, automotive data is just the beginning. To turn forecasts into action, learn more about the human insight that auto suppliers can’t compete without.
Success for automotive suppliers requires more than data alone.
Strategic insights, strong relationships, and the ability to turn intelligence into confident decisions are all equally critical. At S&P Global Mobility, we work closely with suppliers to understand their pressures, anticipate change, and guide their next steps.
To uncover how relationships and human insight turn forecasts into business-ready advice, we spoke with Mike Wall, Executive Director
of Automotive Analysis, and Michael Robinet, Vice President of Forecast Strategy and Chairman of the Global Forecast Council. Both bring decades of experience and a deep understanding of how suppliers and OEMs operate.
In these exclusive interviews, we dive into forecasting and supplier relationships, discussing how human insight powers high-quality automotive data.
Prefer a brief overview? You can watch the abridged video interviews for a snapshot of the conversation or read on for a more complete breakdown of the discussion throughout this article.
Watch their interviews and more on the S&P Global Mobility YouTube channel:
A deep-dive into how long-standing industry relationships enhance forecast accuracy:
Unpacking and digging into forecasting with trust bedded into partnerships:
To support supplier planning from the outset, discover key forecasting tools:
Before diving into the questions, both experts emphasized that forecasting
is still a people-driven discipline. Conversations with suppliers, OEMs, and government stakeholders add texture that data alone cannot provide.
In essence, face time builds context. It helps our teams triangulate what is happening on the ground, not just what a spreadsheet implies.
Michael Robinet notes, “Forecasting from your basement is really not possible. You need to be with your customers, understand their challenges and opportunities, and see how they deliver to their clients. When we combine those conversations with our data, we produce forecasts suppliers can act on with confidence.”
Mike Wall shared his perspective on how relationships have shaped his work over decades, noting, “I think those relationships have evolved significantly over the years. One of the things we’ve enjoyed is moving up through the org chart of a firm. Whether you’re talking to the CFO, CEO, or someone on the plant floor, understanding how the market is behaving at all levels is critical. That insight informs not just the suppliers but also automakers and financial clients, and it’s a lens we apply to our forecasts and how we interpret the automotive data behind them.”
When you have long-standing relationships, people share what is actually happening. Those one-to-one conversations help us pressure-test assumptions, spot early signals, and understand the real mood across the supplier community. You can’t get that from data alone.
For automotive suppliers, our forecasts combined with our partnership help them to fine-tune their process. They can save tooling costs while receiving the intelligence to ask the right questions and negotiate effectively. It’s one of many ways we help suppliers navigate the complexities of the market.
With nearly four decades in the automotive industry, Michael Robinet works closely with senior executives across the globe. His tenure allows him to translate complex intelligence into actionable guidance for clients.
“I usually deal with CEOs, VPs, and executive directors,” he says. “We help them make major decisions about new plants, programs, acquisitions, or sales. Our experience translates industry intelligence into meaningful guidance for clients.”
Long-standing relationships also enhance forecast accuracy during periods of disruption. Michael notes, “If you’re new, you might overreact to a tariff or regulation. Our clients benefit because we can put it in context and help them adjust their strategy.”
Mike Wall emphasizes that the value of S&P Global Mobility goes beyond the numbers: “I firmly believe the people and analysts are where our value is shown. Forecast files are driven by intel from our teams on the ground in every market—Japan, South Korea, China, Europe, South America. No single person could forecast the global industry alone. Having those people, that network, and that knowledge is critical for being a trusted advisor to clients.”
He also highlights what clients value most: “They often tell us that having a trusted advisor is vital. This industry is complicated and volatile. Even if a supplier has a strong internal team, having someone to ask, ‘What are you hearing? What should we be expecting?’ is invaluable. We help them understand the risks and scenarios so they can make informed decisions.”
Mike Wall underscores the pace of change, “We put out a production forecast monthly, but new data comes in constantly. Understanding how this changes the market, assumptions, and forecasts is critical. That’s where our advisory role comes in, helping suppliers adjust quickly to evolving conditions.”
He also highlights the value of looking beneath the surface, “One thing a spreadsheet can’t tell you, but a phone call can is everything behind the number. What assumptions are baked in? What’s the timing? Is there a risk of program delay? That context is what makes forecasts actionable.”
Suppliers need scenario planning to prepare for a range of possible outcomes. It is not about predicting the exact future but preparing for the most probable ones. Exploring different assumptions helps build resilience and gives executives the insight to manage risk.
Michael Robinet reflects on the last five years: “Since 2019, our industry has faced one calamity after another. We had the UAW-GM strike in 2019, then COVID, which nobody expected, and its impact rippled across the global automotive ecosystem. That was followed by the chip crisis, inflationary pressures, and labor availability challenges. Five years of extraordinary disruption.”
He continues to explain, “Scenario planning lets clients model these kinds of uncertainties. For example, we’re modeling a high-tariff scenario. While there’s more clarity on tariffs than before, the timing and impact on pricing are still uncertain. By integrating these possibilities into forecasts, suppliers can see the full range of outcomes and make better decisions.”
Using S&P Global Mobility’s structured scenarios help automotive suppliers make better sense of rapidly changing automotive data and market signals.
After more than 25 years in the automotive industry, Mike Wall’s enthusiasm for the industry is still alive as ever, as he explains “What keeps me here is seeing ingenuity at the supplier and automaker level—finding ways to shave costs, automate lines, or make work more ergonomic. It’s rewarding to see how these efforts power the global economy and contribute to the vehicles people buy.”
Michael Robinet shared similar sentiments, adding “The automotive industry has to be in your blood. To be considered an expert and help suppliers and OEMs make critical decisions is truly an honor.”
At S&P Global Mobility, data is the beginning. What brings it to life is the human perspective behind it. Relationships, judgement, and industry experience turn intelligence into action for suppliers.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.