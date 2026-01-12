Success for automotive suppliers requires more than data alone.

Strategic insights, strong relationships, and the ability to turn intelligence into confident decisions are all equally critical. At S&P Global Mobility, we work closely with suppliers to understand their pressures, anticipate change, and guide their next steps.

To uncover how relationships and human insight turn forecasts into business-ready advice, we spoke with Mike Wall, Executive Director

of Automotive Analysis, and Michael Robinet, Vice President of Forecast Strategy and Chairman of the Global Forecast Council. Both bring decades of experience and a deep understanding of how suppliers and OEMs operate.

In these exclusive interviews, we dive into forecasting and supplier relationships, discussing how human insight powers high-quality automotive data.

Prefer a brief overview? You can watch the abridged video interviews for a snapshot of the conversation or read on for a more complete breakdown of the discussion throughout this article.

Watch their interviews and more on the S&P Global Mobility YouTube channel: