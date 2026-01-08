Global light-vehicle production is set to edge lower in 2026, squeezed by US automotive tariffs and trade policy uncertainty, China’s expanding automotive footprint and uneven demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe.

North American output is slipping as higher prices and the rollback of Inflation Reduction Act incentives cool consumer appetite, with a pre-tariff buying surge in 2025 pulling demand forward and leaving a weaker market in its wake. These dynamics are influencing broader automotive market trends in vehicle production and regional competitiveness.

China, after a stimulus-fueled surge, is now heading into contraction as incentives fade and tax policies tighten. Europe faces subdued demand and mounting pressure from Chinese imports, weighing on domestic production. Japanese and South Korean automakers are caught between tariffs and intensifying global competition. Against this backdrop, South America and South Asia stand out as relative bright spots, poised for modest growth on the back of supportive local policies and limited exposure to US trade measures.