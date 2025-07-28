China’s dominance in the rare earth elements (REEs) and materials market has far-reaching implications for the global auto industry. These critical minerals resources are essential for various high-tech applications, including electronics, renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles (EVs), as well as EV components such as traction motors.

China’s pivotal role in the global rare earth supply chain significantly influences the production, processing and distribution of these critical materials. China now accounts for more than 60% of the world’s rare earth minerals production and nearly 90% of its processing capacity, thanks to its vast reserves and well-established mining and refining infrastructure.

The country’s rare earth minerals industry further benefits from economies of scale, enabling lower-cost production than many of its competitors.

This control over the rare earth elements supply chain has major geopolitical implications. The country’s ability to influence the availability and pricing of rare earth elements can significantly impact global industries and economies. China rare earth metals dominance underscores the need for diversified global supply chains, especially in sectors like automotive manufacturing that rely on long-term materials stability.

In response, other nations are seeking to diversify their sources of rare earth elements and invest in domestic production. However, replicating China’s infrastructure and expertise remains a steep challenge. As demand for clean energy and electronics grows, China’s role is likely to remain critical, shaping the future of industries worldwide, especially the fast-evolving electric vehicle industry.