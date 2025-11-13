While pandemic-era challenges may be in the rearview mirror, the automotive industry continues to face unique hurdles that demand immediate strategic attention.

Still, OEMs continue to struggle to develop reliable and agile forecasts. The root cause? Many organizations remain dependent on outdated scenario planning tools, such as spreadsheets and legacy software systems, that simply cannot keep pace with today's volatile environment. The consequences are severe: misallocated capital, missed opportunities, and strategic decisions based on incomplete assumptions.

In a recent webinar hosted by Automotive News, S&P Global Mobility experts Michael Robinet and Guido Vildozo explored the current market landscape and why growing uncertainty has made scenario planning essential.

“What tools are you using to plan for 2026?” asked Vildozo, Associate Director of Automotive Consulting. “Do you have the right tools available to you or are you trying to run a race car with bicycle tires?”