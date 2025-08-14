S&P Global Offerings
FAST is the right tool for the job, delivering speed, intelligence, and simplicity for confident scenario planning.
With supply chain disruptions, pricing pressure, and electrification trends, scenario planning is complicated enough—and manual solutions only add uncertainty, slow reaction times, and introduce inefficiency to a time-sensitive process.
Trying to predict future needs in the automotive industry is like trying to hit multiple moving targets with a single arrow. If you’re using spreadsheets or legacy software for scenario planning, then you’re blind to real-time changes in consumer behavior, economic conditions, regulations, and market disruptions.
FAST from S&P Global Mobility gives planners an agile scenario planning tool to drive confident investments across demand, product, volume, and sales.
Use FAST to help your business:
Vehicle complexity. Tariffs. New technologies. Pricing pressure. Manual tools that only offer point-in-time recommendations and static planning methods can’t keep up with today’s automotive environment—and they’re introducing confusion to your forecasting.
FAST transforms automotive market forecasting with rapid insights into the industry’s most pressing questions using the industry’s deepest, most reliable forecast data.
Through a secure and intuitive interface, FAST gives strategic, product, and volume planners the speed and intelligence they need in today’s rapidly changing environment.
Evaluate multiple scenarios at once
Adjust forecast data in real time
Calculate 250M data points in seconds
Review and edit data with an intuitive dashboard
Simulate changes in automotive market demand, volume, and sales
Compare outcomes across electrification and BEV adoption rates
Tailor analysis for high-level or granular summaries
Analyze demand and production forecast shifts across 160 attributes
Leverage machine learning and AI-driven algorithms
Get enterprise-grade security with Information Security Management including TISAX (AL-3) certification
FAST enables better automotive market forecasting by helping OEMs:
Stay agile during market volatility and regulatory shifts
Enhance planning exercises with unmatched accuracy and speed
Reduce risk and improve confidence in every strategic decision
Invest with confidence using reliable, secure data
Request a demo to see what a better forecasting tool can help you achieve.