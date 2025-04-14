While the situation remains dynamic, S&P Global Mobility has set its assumptions used for the April 2025 light-vehicle sales and production forecasts and the May 2025 medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle production forecast.

Looking beyond the 25% autos tariff imposed on April 3, we expect that the tariff on auto parts will be imposed on May 3, 2025. However, the March 26 proclamation leaves some ambiguity relative to auto parts imports from Canada and Mexico. The intent is that, as with vehicle import tariffs, parts compliant with the USMCA trade agreement will be tariffed less any value from US-sourced materials or components.

The US Commerce Department is developing a process to adequately process this element. As a result, the auto parts tariff may not apply to Canada or Mexico until that happens. In our assumptions for the April 2025 forecast, however, we expect this issue will be resolved early in the second half of 2025 and that the 25% auto parts tariff will move forward.

In building our April 2025 forecast round, we looked past the current turmoil surrounding tariff levels. Central to the automotive industry forecast development is that we expect the light-vehicle 25% tariffs will continue through 2025 for Canada and Mexico. Non-USMCA compliant vehicles will see the 25% applied to the full value of the vehicle. For USMCA-compliant vehicles, which of course can only come from Canada or Mexico, the 25% tariff will be applied to the value of the vehicle less any US-sourced content.

Looking further out, we also expect to see that the tariff rate for vehicles and parts from Canada and Mexico will drop to 12% in 2026. For vehicles and parts from outside of North America, we expect the autos and auto parts tariff will remain in place through 2025 and 2026, though also foresee these being reduced to about 15% by 2027.

While we do expect retaliatory tariffs from other countries, we have seen negotiations hold off new tariffs from the European Union. China announced an 84% tariff on goods from the US; the US has responded with an additional 125% tariff on goods from China, beginning April 10, 2025. However, a full view into what and when the retaliatory tariffs will be remains uncertain. The April 2025 forecast does not reflect specific impact of potential retaliatory tariffs.